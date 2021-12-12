Expand / Collapse search
Christmas
Published

Christmas dinner: Turkey thighs with stuffing, roasted potatoes and more

Turkey thighs with stuffing, roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts and more, all made in the air fryer: Try the recipe

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
Imagine if you could whip up Christmas dinner in your air fryer. Turns out, you can.

"For the smaller [gathering] this Christmas we have a turkey thigh cooked with roast potatoes, Brussels sprouts and parsnips," says Samantha Milner at RecipeThis.com, adding that this recipe uses smart shortcuts like the addition of frozen Brussels sprouts to save time on prep work and cooking the sprouts separately.  

Air Fryer Turkey Thighs Dinner by Samantha Milner at RecipeThis.com 

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: about 1 hour 

Ingredients:

This air fryer turkey from Samantha Milner at RecipeThis.com is served with stuffing and roasted potatoes.

  • 2.5 lb Large Turkey Thigh
  • 3.5 oz Frozen Brussels Sprouts
  • 5 oz Frozen Roast Potatoes
  • 5 oz Frozen Parsnips
  • 4 Air Fryer Stuffing Balls or stuffing of choice to serve on the side
  • 1 Gravy Boat Turkey Gravy or turkey gravy of choice
  • 1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 Tbsp Rosemary
  • 1 Tbsp Chicken Seasoning
  • Salt and Pepper

Directions:

Finish off the air fryer turkey with gravy.

  1. Place turkey thigh into the air fryer basket and smoother with extra virgin olive oil. Then season well with rosemary, salt and pepper. Cook for 30 minutes at 360 °F
  2. After 30 minutes add frozen parsnips, frozen roast potatoes and frozen Brussels sprouts into the gaps and cook for another 20 minutes at the same temperature.
  3. When the air fryer beeps, remove the veggies and place in a serving dish and turn the turkey thigh over. Add stuffing balls and turkey gravy into the gaps and cook for a final 12 minutes at the same temperature.
  4. Optional: While the turkey is resting and being sliced, reheat the sides for 4 minutes at 320 °F
  5. Plate everything up and enjoy

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.