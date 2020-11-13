Chile reopening for international travel after coronavirus shutdown

Chile, a destination known for its Malbec-fueled wine country and picturesque Coast Range Mountains, will reopen to tourists in December after being closed off to non-essential travelers for eight months, the country’s Ministry of Health announced.

The South American country will welcome visitors flying into Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago next month, though the exact date has not yet been announced. The country has been closed off to tourists and non-essential travelers since March following many other countries in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus internationally.

Passengers must show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test that must be taken within 72 hours of arrival. Those who meet health and safety standards won’t have to quarantine so long as they don’t present coronavirus symptoms during their stay.

PERU'S MACHU PICCHU REOPENS TO TOURISTS AFTER 8-MONTH CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

"All the people who enter the country, Chileans and foreigners, will be under a surveillance period of 14 days. They will have to report their symptoms and location," Chile’s Undersecretary of Public Health Paula Daza told Santiago newspaper.

International travelers staying in Chile must adhere to local curfews, wear a face covering or mask in cities.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Other popular South American tourist destinations such as Brazil and Peru are now open for travelers. Machu Picchu, Peru’s top tourist destination, welcomed back visitors last week after being closed for nearly eight months.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Chile had 528,030 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its borders as of Nov. 13. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines state that the country remains in Phase 4 of the outbreak and is in "uncontrolled" and "widespread community transmission."