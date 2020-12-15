Cheaters want COVID-19 vaccine so they can have 'responsible' affairs, survey says

Some cheaters are looking forward to the coronavirus vaccine.

That’s what a new survey from the affair-arrangement dating site Ashley Madison is suggesting, which says four out of 10 cheaters would like to receive a COVID-19 vaccine so they can “responsibly continue having in-person affairs.”

In a sample of 2,400 Ashley Madison members, 31% said they are excited about coronavirus vaccines as well as decreased social restrictions in 2021.

“In the midst of the global COVID-19 lockdowns, we asked our members if they were still going on dates with their affair partners. Many said they were, but noted they took precautions including regularly using hand sanitizer, avoiding crowds, remaining outdoors, and getting tested,” Ashley Madison’s chief strategy officer, Paul Keable, told Fox News. “To receive the COVID-19 vaccine would add another layer of protection, allowing our members to continue safely carrying out these affairs.”

Keable also went on to explain that Ashley Madison users say they use extramarital affairs as a “form of self-care” that helps them get through stressful or uncertain times. Other users claim cheating helps them avoid divorce.

“With a potential solution to a seemingly never-ending pandemic within our reach, and infidelity proving itself to be instrumental in lasting marriages, it would make sense that many of our members would want to receive the vaccine,” Keable added.

In a separate report titled “Love Beyond Lockdown,” Ashley Madison found that 41% of self-identified cheaters sought out their first affair due to boredom under shelter-in-place orders.

Another 40% said the pandemic reminded them that “life is short.”

Moreover, 63% of Ashley Madison members said they partook in an affair just as much or more often than they did in 2019.

In an anonymous testimonial sent to Ashley Madison, a female user told the dating site:

“There was nothing about a 24/7 lockdown in my wedding vows. My husband and I get along great, but it’s stressful for anyone to be around your spouse this much. Even though we have a good relationship, he can’t fulfill me the way I need to be, so quarantine has actually made me want to connect with outside partners even more so than beforehand.”