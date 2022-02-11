Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WILD NATURE
Published

California man arrested with alligator in his car

The Anderson Police Department confirmed it arrested a driver after discovering he had a felony warrant in his name

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

While people know to watch out for alligators near swamps and lakes, cars are a different story.

Police officers in California arrested a man who was found with an alligator in his car. 

While the suspect was arrested due to having an open warrant, he will reportedly face additional charges related to the alligator.

Officers with the Anderson Police Department responded to reports of a potential drunk driver earlier this week. 

When they arrived on the scene, they discovered that while the driver didn’t appear to be drunk, he was wanted for another offense.

13-FOOT CROCODILE IN INDONESIA FREED FROM TIRE AFTER 6 YEARS

"Officers contacted the driver of the vehicle and identified him as Tyler Watson, age 29, of Redding," the Anderson Police Department wrote on Facebook. 

"Watson was found to have an active felony warrant for his arrest out of Lassen County for a probation violation."

The post continued, "A DUI evaluation was conducted and Watson was found to not be impaired. Watson was arrested on his warrant. Once he was under arrest he advised officers that he had a live alligator on the floorboard of his vehicle."

Officers with the Anderson Police Department responded to reports of a potential drunk driver earlier this week.

Officers with the Anderson Police Department responded to reports of a potential drunk driver earlier this week. (Anderson Police Department)

The police department included a photo of the alligator, which shows the animal’s mouth taped shut.

"Officers looked into the vehicle and found there was in fact a live alligator," the post states. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Animal Control Officers and a Game Warden from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene to assist and took possession of the alligator. Watson will face additional criminal charges for unlawful possession of the alligator."

While the driver was arrested due to an open warrant, he will reportedly also face charges related to the alligator.

While the driver was arrested due to an open warrant, he will reportedly also face charges related to the alligator. (Anderson Police Department)

When asked about the gator, Watson said it belonged to a friend of his, police officers said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Apparently, his friend had been arrested a week before — so he was taking care of it in the meantime. 

Michael Hollan is an associate lifestyle editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @M_Hollan