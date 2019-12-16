Bride-to-be slammed for trying to use wedding invitation as Christmas gift

This might be one of the worst gift ideas ever thought of.

It’s always tricky to plan gifts for co-workers, but based on the response to a recent Reddit post, an invitation to your wedding is not a good idea. One bride-to-be learned this the hard way when she asked for advice on the subject.

A Reddit user under the name Throwawayiamcornhlio recently posted on the site’s forums, where she explained, “Getting married early next year. Invitations just went out, but a lot of people from work fell on the ‘B’ list because we both have big families who live out of town who get first priority. A very small number of work friends have been invited already. Once we get ‘no’ RSVPs from people out of town, we’ll replace those spots with work friends."

“Going to a Christmas party at someone’s home with a lot of these work friends this weekend, where there will be a white elephant gift exchange,” she continued. “Would I be a jerk if I brought an invitation to my wedding as my white elephant gift?”

A "white elephant" gift exchange is a game where everyone brings a gift, but not for anyone in particular. Everyone goes one-by-one, picking a gift at random, or stealing a gift already opened by another player.

“I can see it either as a cute way to invite someone at an earlier stage,” the Redditor continued, “or it could highlight that some people haven’t been invited, make people feel like they have to beg and dance for an invite, and make people feel way worse if they don’t make the final cut.”

In response, Reddit commenters largely agreed that this was not a great idea.

“So funny though! Her gift, would be there gift for someone to buy her a gift and waste a Saturday in her entitled self,” wrote one user. “No thanks.”

“I can just see her bringing that as her white elephant gift and everyone trying to pass it off as the gift NO ONE wants. That thing is going to make the rounds,” added another.

Another user imagined being the one to open the gift, writing, “If I were that ‘lucky’ coworker that unwrapped the invitation, I would outright beg for others to steal it because I'd rather have the Billy the Singing Bigmouth Bass plaque than go to a narcissist's wedding.”

“I mean, it's white elephant so terrible gifts are supposed to be considered ok,” another user replied. “I'd still think it was ridiculous.”