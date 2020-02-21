Bride slammed for not wanting 'amazing' friends as bridesmaids because they won't look good in crop top dress

This bride is likely to be cropped out of her friends' lives pretty soon.

An anonymous bride allegedly posted a message to Facebook seeking advice on how to tell her friends she’d “love for them to be ‘bridesmaids’ without them actually being bridesmaids,” all because she was concerned about how they'd look in crop tops.

The bride reportedly wrote that she has “two amazing” women in her life, but isn’t sure her “vision for [the] bridesmaid dress is appropriate for them," as seen in a screenshot of her Facebook post shared to Reddit's Wedding Shaming forum. She added that she wanted a crop-top style dress for her bridesmaids.

In the post, the bride included a draft of the message she plans on sending the two women, telling them how special they are, before raising her concerns.

“Your love and support for me does not go unnoticed,” she writes. “Your [sic] the person I’d dream of having beside me on my day. But before I can ask[,] because my wedding is my dream […] unfortunately the outfit I have chosen I don’t know how you would feel about wearing.”

The bride goes on to reavel that the dress is a “crop top” — a style even she doesn’t “feel comfortable” wearing.

“I myself don’t feel comfortable in that so I didn’t wanna ask and put you in a position you felt uncomfortable [with].”

The bride went on to say she still wanted the women in the “front row” because “regardless of [being a bridesmaid] your [sic] still my ‘family.’”

The woman then ended the note by saying she would not settle for "alternative options" for bridesmaid dresses. "And no I don’t want mix and match," she added, although it was not clear if this portion was intended for the bridesmaids or for those she was soliciting advice from.

Unsurprisingly Reddit users slammed the bride for her “horrible” behavior.

“A crop top?!??! Why would someone pick something that they wouldn't be comfortable wearing themselves? This is like saying sorry your [sic] too fat to be in my wedding but I love you anyway,” one commented.

“Wtf is this horrible person thinking??” one wrote.

“All the comments were bashing her. She is absolutely ridiculous!” said another person who claimed to be in the original Facebook group.

“This woman is ridiculous. She is basically saying a specific outfit is more important than her friends,” another wrote.

According to several users who claimed to be in the Facebook group, the bride left the group after receiving backlash for her post.