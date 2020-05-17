Bride-to-be angry that friend won't save '$10 a day' for several months to attend the wedding

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Some people just don’t see eye-to-eye when it comes to money.

A frustrated bride-to-be took to Reddit after finding out that her friend couldn’t afford to come to her wedding. Unfortunately, it seems that the woman doesn’t seem to understand her friend’s finances.

The post, which originally appeared on the site’s forums, begins by explaining that the wedding is scheduled for October in Maryland. The bride-to-be says that one of her friends contacted her to say that she couldn’t attend the wedding.

“She had five other friends’ weddings to attend this year before the quarantine,” the bride-to-be wrote. “While she has said we're sisters and family throughout the years, she still chose my wedding as the one they said no to this year. I financially crunched numbers and figured out how she can save for it ($10 a day until the day of the wedding) but again she assured me there was just no way she could go.”

According to the post, the wedding is going to be an intimate affair, with only about 10 guests gathered in the bride-to-be’s father’s backyard.

“During our friendship, she has usually been the one to have some kind of issue that prevents us from doing things together,” the post continues. “Money has always been one of those things that she constantly says she doesn't have, yet will order food from restaurants, go drinking with other friends and make the drive from her state to Illinois spending money on gas for that trip.”

The post concludes, “I don't know what else to do. The wedding is the tip of the iceberg for me. She doesn't show effort in our friendship but I don't want to just give up on someone. I also don't appreciate being taken for granted.”

Reddit users seemed to take the friend’s side, with one posting, “Yikes, $10 a day is a lot when you're trying to save for multiple events. Plus they expected her to drive? That's extra time off work with no income.”

“I've got a feeling that the friend doesn't want to go,” added another. “Not that she doesn't want to attend the wedding itself, but she’s reluctant to travel so far and spend so much for an intimate ceremony. So she told her friend something that was true that would spare her feelings: 'I can't afford it,' rather than 'I'm not blowing all that money on a wedding in your backyard.'"

One user wrote, “I doubt that this girl is spending $10-a-day on take-out and drinking with friends. So I don't know where she thinks this money is supposed to come from? It's like the bride-to-be expects her friend to cut out every bit of spending on anything other than essentials for the next 5 months. Just mind-boggling.”