Average American couch is 6 years old, has nursed you through 21 sick days, study finds

The average American couch is six years old, holds $1.55 in change and has been cried on 17 times — according to new research.

A study examining the lifespan and usage of the average American couch (among other home furnishings) unearthed how many life moments happen on those cushions.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Rove Concepts, examined the home stylings of 2,000 Americans and pinpointing how long people expect things to last nowadays and where things could improve.

According to the findings, America’s typical couch has also been napped on 36 times, played host to 32 catch-ups with family and friends and nursed us through 21 sick days so far, according to results.

While 70 percent of Americans rate their couch as comfortable overall, more than one-fifth said their couch is faded and a similar number said it’s now totally outdated. Sadly, less than half (44 percent) of those polled were proud of the way their home looks, with one in ten going so far as to say they are embarrassed by the appearance of their home.

With so many far from contented with their furnishings and layout, the study pinpointed the age at which respondents think you are ready to ditch the flatpack or cheap furniture and invest in more permanent pieces.

The results found that people think the average person should own “grown-up” furniture by the age of 28 years old.

So what exactly is “grown-up” furniture? Well according to the study, buying a dining table, dining chairs and a couch are all markers of adulthood. Other top “grown-up” buys included: a mattress, bed frame, coffee table, dresser, armchair, and TV stand.

“The furniture you select is a reflection of how you want to feel in your living space," a representative for Rove said. "These pieces become a part of the everyday moments that truly make a living space your home.”

But despite wanting to be an adult and proud of the space, furniture just isn’t people’s top priority when it comes to upgrades.

Those survey revealed that they expect to replace a cellphone on average every 4.33 years, whereas a bed frame only gets swapped out every 9.21 years.

Even still, replacing furniture is sitting on the to-do list for a lot of people; the average person hasn’t purchased a single new piece of furniture in 2.85 years. Nearly two in five are dreaming of a new mattress while almost one in four would love a new bed frame, dining table, or TV stand. And three in ten are ready to move on from their current couch too and want to find another one.

“A high-quality piece of furniture transcends function and becomes an essential part of your life for years of lasting memories," the Rove spokesperson added.