Arizona grandma and man she mistakenly texted in 2016 host 8th Thanksgiving with new stranger

Two strangers who went viral in 2016 after an accidental text led to a Thanksgiving dinner invite gathered yet again to share turkey and togetherness.

This year, Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton partnered with Airbnb to invite another stranger to their eighth Thanksgiving celebration.

"That’s a wrap on Thanksgiving year 8!" Hinton posted on X along with a selfie of himself, Dench and the man who purchased the $16 Airbnb booking.

"Thankful for the connections we made hosting our first @airbnb guest."

Dench recently told Fox 10 Phoenix that she and Hinton thought it would be "a great idea" to have a new stranger attend their Thanksgiving 2023 celebration.

She said she hoped "it would catch on" and that "he'd have a good experience — and then maybe he’d invite a stranger to his next Thanksgiving. You know, a ripple effect."

The holiday story first gained national attention nearly a decade ago, when Dench accidentally texted Hinton an invitation to Thanksgiving dinner.

She'd meant to send the message to her grandson — but somehow it was received by a then 17-year-old Hinton.

Hinton told Fox 10 Phoenix that he knew right away it wasn’t his own grandmother who texted him, since she doesn’t send text messages.

"She doesn’t know how to work her phone at all," Hinton said.

After an exchange of selfies, the two solidified that the text was a mistake — but Dench invited Hinton to Thanksgiving anyway. The duo haven't missed a holiday since.

Many Americans have watched the story unfold over the years as Hinton continues posting on X about his lasting friendship with Dench.

"He taught me that you can have friendship with the most unlikely people," Dench told Fox 10 Phoenix.