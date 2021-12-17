Expand / Collapse search
America's sweetheart Betty White 'invites' fans to her upcoming 100th birthday 'party'

The Emmy-winning television star and comedian wants everyone to help her celebrate her major milestone via the big screen

Maureen Mackey
By Maureen Mackey | Fox News
Betty White on 'Fox & Friends' Video

Betty White on 'Fox & Friends'

In this video, America's sweetheart is shown still going strong at the age of 88 years ‘young.’

Well-loved actress and comedian Betty White is going to be 100 soon — and she's letting the world know it.

On January 17, 2022, she says, she'll be "100 years young."

"I'm going BIG for my birthday," she writes to her fans on Twitter, "right to the BIG SCREEN!"

In the tweet sent out last night from her account on Twitter, White — who has worked continuously in Hollywood since her 20s — told fans in words and video about an upcoming one-day-only film event that will help celebrate her 100th birthday. (And yes, tickets are required.)

She's called herself "a lucky old broad" who's been "blessed with good health."

The native of Oak Park, Ill., has enjoyed a highly successful career in radio, TV, and film spanning more than 75 years. 

She’s been deemed "America’s Sweetheart" and the "First Lady of Television." 

Betty White (left) and Ryan Reynolds (right) enjoyed a playful fake feud on the set of 'The Proposal.'

Betty White (left) and Ryan Reynolds (right) enjoyed a playful fake feud on the set of 'The Proposal.' (Getty Images)

She was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995, the same year she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

She’s won eight Emmy Awards in a variety of categories, plus many other awards.

Her distinctively optimistic, funny, and often deliberately offbeat voice has endeared her to millions of fans.

Betty White is turning "100 years young" on Jan. 17, 2022.

Betty White is turning "100 years young" on Jan. 17, 2022. (Reuters)

Though she's starred in multiple films during her long career, White is best known for her television sitcom roles on "Hot in Cleveland" (2010-2014), "The Golden Girls" (1985-1992), and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" (1970-1977).

White is also a devoted animal lover as well — and says she wouldn't have had that any other way. 

(See the video below on this topic that has enriched her life!)

Betty White earned a new title at the age of 88: honorary forest ranger. "Thank you, thank you, with all my heart," she said at the ceremony honoring her for her years-long devotion to animals. Video

Animals have been a very big part of her life for decades, she's said in many interviews and throughout her books.

