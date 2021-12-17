America's sweetheart Betty White 'invites' fans to her upcoming 100th birthday 'party'

Well-loved actress and comedian Betty White is going to be 100 soon — and she's letting the world know it.

On January 17, 2022, she says, she'll be "100 years young."

"I'm going BIG for my birthday," she writes to her fans on Twitter, "right to the BIG SCREEN!"

In the tweet sent out last night from her account on Twitter, White — who has worked continuously in Hollywood since her 20s — told fans in words and video about an upcoming one-day-only film event that will help celebrate her 100th birthday. (And yes, tickets are required.)

She's called herself "a lucky old broad" who's been "blessed with good health."

The native of Oak Park, Ill., has enjoyed a highly successful career in radio, TV, and film spanning more than 75 years.

She’s been deemed "America’s Sweetheart" and the "First Lady of Television."

She was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995, the same year she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame .

She’s won eight Emmy Awards in a variety of categories, plus many other awards.

Her distinctively optimistic, funny, and often deliberately offbeat voice has endeared her to millions of fans.

Though she's starred in multiple films during her long career, White is best known for her television sitcom roles on "Hot in Cleveland" (2010-2014), "The Golden Girls" (1985-1992), and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" (1970-1977).

White is also a devoted animal lover as well — and says she wouldn't have had that any other way.

(See the video below on this topic that has enriched her life!)

Animals have been a very big part of her life for decades, she's said in many interviews and throughout her books.