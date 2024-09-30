Expand / Collapse search
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Here are some of the biggest discounts on sale now

Find the items with the greatest discounts during Amazon's sale

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is you chance to score big saving ahead of the holidays.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is you chance to score big saving ahead of the holidays. (iStock)

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days – running from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9 – offers Amazon Prime members an exclusive chance to save big on early holiday deals and a vast selection of products including holiday gifts. You can score up to 40% off winter clothing, get great deals on electronics, and so much more. We've scoured the site for 18 of the top deals and biggest discounts the retailer has on offer during the two-day event, exclusively for our Prime members.

If you'd like to save big on Prime Big Deal Days, you'll need to either be an existing Amazon Prime member or you can sign up and start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month — and if you're a student or between the ages of 10 and 24, you can get a six-month trial membership for free and special pricing discounts on a membership. 

Here are deals you should shop for that have the greatest discounts:

Electronics

Home appliances

Health and Beauty

Fashion

PlayStation 5 slim console: $449

Original price: $499.99

Add this upgraded PS5 to your gaming arsenal.

Add this upgraded PS5 to your gaming arsenal. (Amazon)

If you're a gamer or have one on your holiday list, look into this Play Station 5 slim console. This version is smaller and more compact than the original PlayStation 5 console and is meant to be a replacement.

Sony noise-canceling headphones: on sale for $228

Original price: $348

Try these highly rated noise-canceling headphones.

Try these highly rated noise-canceling headphones. (Amazon)

These Sony headphones feature industry-leading noise-canceling technology, with Dual Noise Sensor technology that isolates sound to reduce even more high- and mid-frequency sounds. The headphones' battery life is up to 30 hours with quick charging (10-minute charge for five hours of playback). 

INIU Portable Charger: on sale for $17.99

Original price $29.99

Carry this lightweight charger in your pocket.

Carry this lightweight charger in your pocket. (Amazon)

The INIU portable charger is slim and lightweight enough to easily slip into your pocket or bag, ensuring instant on-the-go charging anywhere you need. This power bank features a USB-C port for both input and output, supporting Type-C devices' fast charging or recharging of the power bank itself. You can charge three devices at once.  

Bluetooth speaker: on sale for $26.99

Original price: $59.99

This Bluetooth speaker is a great value.

This Bluetooth speaker is a great value. (Amazon)

Take the party anywhere you go with this Bluetooth speaker that is engineered to handle rough use and adverse weather conditions. One charge lasts up to 24 hours, plus it features a dynamic multi-color light show that syncs to the beat of the music.

Tile Mate tracker: on sale for $18.29

Original price: $24.99

Keep track of your keys and other things with Tile.

Keep track of your keys and other things with Tile. (Amazon)

Grab this Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker and keep track of your keys, wallets and backpacks. It works with both Apple and Android devices, and can be used with voice assistants like Google, Siri and Alexa.

Wi-fi extender: on sale for $12.99

Original price: $34.99

This Wi-Fi extender can cover up to 1,200 square feet and 30 devices.

This Wi-Fi extender can cover up to 1,200 square feet and 30 devices. (Amazon)

This TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender with Ethernet Port, Dual Band 5GHz/2.4GHz, is a dual-band Wi-Fi extender that can transmit Wi-Fi signals up to 1200 megabits per second. It can cover up to 1,200 square feet and 30 devices.

Oura ring Gen 3: on sale for $299

Original price: $349

Track your health easily with an Oura Ring. 

Track your health easily with an Oura Ring.  (Amazon)

This smart ring tracks sleep, activity and biosignals to provide insights into your health. The ring is compatible with iOS and Android. Oura seamlessly integrates with over 40 apps, including Apple Health, Google Health Connect, Natural Cycles, Flo, Strava and more.

Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner: on sale for $133.49

Original price: $139.99

The little green vacuum is on sale.

The little green vacuum is on sale. (Amazon)

This popular portable carpet cleaner can be used on various surfaces, including carpets, upholstery and stairs. It's known for its compact size and ability to clean tough stains and odors.

Swiffer power mop: on sale for $20.99

Original price: $29.99

This Swiffer mop makes clean up easy.

This Swiffer mop makes clean up easy. (Amazon)

The Swiffer power mop all-in-one mopping system cleans a mop and bucket in half the time. The multi-surface mopping pads have 300 scrubbing strips that reach deep into grooves and grout to remove sticky spills and daily dirt and grime.

Electric spin scrubber: on sale for $49.99

Original price: $69.55

This scrubber is electric.

This scrubber is electric. (Amazon)

Save yourself elbow grease with this Electric Spin Scrubber. After four hours of fast charging, this cordless scrubber can work continuously for up to 90 minutes.

Ninja portable blender: on sale for $49

Original price: $59.99

Get a handheld, portable blender for the family.

Get a handheld, portable blender for the family. (Amazon)

These Ninja blenders are cordless and handheld, meant to be taken on the go. They can mix that protein shake when and where you need it most, and they are powerful enough to mix a smoothie, too.

Solar generator: on sale for $459

Original price: $799

Try this upgraded portable solar generator.

Try this upgraded portable solar generator. (Amazon)

The Jackery Explorer 1,000 v2 Portable Power Station can charge multiple devices simultaneously. It has a 1,002Wh battery and various output options, including USB-C, AC outlets and a carport. It also has a 50% boost in power compared to previous generations.

Ulike Laser Hair Removal, Air 10: on sale for $279

Original price: $399

Try a state of the art at-home hair removal system.

Try a state of the art at-home hair removal system. (Amazon)

ULike's laser hair removal is the ultimate home hair removal system. It uses sapphire ice-cooling technology and dual lights to reduce hair growth on the body and face. This system boasts brand-new skin protection technology that detects skin tones, auto-adjusts power and stops flashing if the desired treatment area is deemed too dark for safe application.

COSRX Snail Mucin: on sale for $12.99

Original price: $25

This viral serum is on sale again.

This viral serum is on sale again. (Amazon)

Stock up on the viral COSRX Snail Mucin while it is on sale. This hydrating and repairing anti-aging solution hydrates the skin on a cellular level and promotes healthier skin without heaviness or irritation. It helps heal inflammation, fade dark spots, improve skin texture and deliver anti-aging benefits.

Makeup brush set: on sale for $8.49

Original price: $9.99

Replace old brushes with this new set.

Replace old brushes with this new set. (Amazon)

This makeup brush set would make a great stocking stuffer for any makeup enthusiast. The 18-piece set includes brushes for eye shadow, crease shadow, concealer, blush, foundation, pressed or loose powders, highlighter and eyebrows.  

Unscented baby wipes: on sale for $33.74

Original price: $44.99

These wipes are excellent for sensitive skin.

These wipes are excellent for sensitive skin. (Amazon)

Try Honest Company Clean Conscious Unscented Wipes for a hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and dermatologist-tested option. These wipes are safe and gentle for babies' sensitive skin. They are made without plastic, fragrances, parabens or chlorine processing.  

COSRX collagen booster: on sale for $19.99

Original price: $30

Try a collagen booster for softer skin.

Try a collagen booster for softer skin. (Amazon)

Try this skin-boosting serum with six peptides to improve your skin's elasticity, reduce fine lines, minimize pores and increase radiance. This serum boosts your skin's condition and achieves multiple benefits.

Blood pressure monitor: on sale for $27.99

Original price: $49.99

Use this easy to read monitor.

Use this easy to read monitor. (Amazon)

Use the iHealth Track Smart Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor with Wide Range Cuff to measure blood pressure and track heart health.The monitor is designed for easy use, with a one-button operation and a large, color-coded display.

Peloton bike: on sale for $1,228.24

Original price: $1,445

The Peloton is on sale now.

The Peloton is on sale now. (Amazon)

Now's your chance to save big on the Peloton bike. Sign up for the ultimate cardio experience and start your fitness journey. Plus, your Peloton Bike is compatible with Apple Watch or any Android watch device running Wear OS 3 or higher, so you can set up one-tap fitness tracking to monitor your heart rate and close your rings. 

Vibration plate exercise machine: on sale for $139.99

Original price: $199.99

Try out a vibration plat for exercise.

Try out a vibration plat for exercise. (Amazon)

Use this vibration plate to exercise.  It's as simple as standing on the vibrating plate which forces your muscles to constantly contract and relax. This plate provides five workout modes.

Electric bike for adults: on sale for $207.20

Original price: $399

(Amazon)

This isinwheel M10 Electric Bike for Adults can go up to 20 miles per hour top speed. The battery can provide a range of 55 miles or more per charge. The bike has a steel frame, front suspension and seven speeds. 

Koolaburra by UGG short boot: on sale for $79.99

Original price: $89.99

These UGGs are on sale.

These UGGs are on sale. (Amazon)

Fall officially kicks off UGG season. If yours are looking a little worn out, grab this short boot style on sale now. These boots are classic and get high reviews for comfort.

Women half zip oversized sweatshirts: on sale for $23.79

Original price $32.99

You will love this cozy sweatshirt.

You will love this cozy sweatshirt. (Amazon)

You'll live in this cozy oversized sweatshirt this summer. It is easy to style and flatter on any body type – the perfect fall wardrobe staple.

Calvin Klein puffer jacket: on sale for $67.98

Original price:$79.99

Grab a war, jacket before the cold hits.

Grab a war, jacket before the cold hits. (Amazon)

Winter is coming, and this puffer jacket is what you need to keep warm this season. These winter coats for men land just past the waist; they look good zipped up or left open and represent the comfortable style you expect in a piece for Calvin Klein.

Womens oversized cable knit sweater dress: on sale for $31.99

Original price: $39.99

Add a trendy sweater dress to your wardrobe.

Add a trendy sweater dress to your wardrobe. (Amazon)

Wear this trending sweater dress alone or over your favorite leggings for the perfect fall look. This chunky knit oversized sweater gets high reviews for its flattering fit.

Nora Colomer is a personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

