Amazon Prime Big Deal Day: Here are fitness deals on sale early

Here are 20 early fitness deals you should consider:

Original price: $49.86

Pickleball is the hottest fitness trend right now. Join in on the fun with this set of two paddles made of premium fiberglass face and high-density polymer honeycomb core, which makes the pickleball rackets lightweight, strong and durable. These paddles will not only enhance your pickleball experience but also contribute to your fitness journey.

Original price: $23.49

Now is a great time to join the hula-hooping fitness trend. This weighted infinity fit hoop for exercise is a comfortable, effective and fun way to burn up to 600 to 800 calories in an hour. It is easy to use and never falls off.

Original price: $116.38

If you want to perfect that goal-scoring kick, practice is key. This soccer rebounder net is the ultimate training tool for enhancing your soccer skills and technique. It is ideal for backyard, on-field and soccer camp practice.

Original price: $55.99

Add this half-exercise ball trainer to your home gym for balancing routines. With infinite exercise options, from stepping to plank and lunge to push-ups, it provides endless possibilities for full-body workouts.

Original price: $179.99

This walking pad can be inclined to help you burn more calories per workout. The 10% incline of the under-desk treadmill is designed to simulate a hill-like exercise experience, which effectively improves fat-burning efficiency.

Original price: $209.99

Diversify your cardiovascular equipment with this magnetic rowing machine for your home gym. The rowing machine can support up to 264 pounds and boasts a sturdy build for reliable stability during your most challenging workouts.

Original price: $57.99

This Runstar smart scale uses electrical Bio-Impedance Measurement Technology to provide 22 core measurements, including weight, BMI, body fat, heart rate, and muscle mass. It also has an extra large display that shows multiple metrics at once

Original price: $39.99

Treat yourself to a new yoga mat. This non-slip mat comes with a free carry bag and strap, so you can easily take it to the gym or anywhere else. You'll like the printed alignment system, which helps you focus and adjust your hands and feet to an accurate position.

Original price: $26.99

This practice net is great for baseball or softball. The center catch area is reduced, requiring users to have more advanced pitching skills.

Original price: $299

Gyroor Hoverboard Hovershoes are self-balancing, electric shoes that are easy for both kids and adults to get outside more. The shoes use self-balancing software to make them easy to use and fun to ride. They can reach cruising distances of up to 10km and top speeds of up to 10 km/h.

Original price: $90.49

Use this tennis radar gun to measure the speed of a tennis ball, racquet or swing and watch your skills improve.

Original price: $127.80

Body-Solid's Best Fitness Ab Board can help strengthen your core, back and midsection. The ab board has three starting incline positions (15, 20 and 25 degrees) and four-inch high-density roller pads. It's fully assembled and ready to use right out of the box, and it folds for easy storage.

Original price: $132.21

Any budding gymnast will love having this expandable gymnastic bar in their home for practice. The bar is built on a large triangular support structure to minimize wobbling and keep the bar in place.

Original price: $45.99

This mini exercise bike is perfect for someone who struggles to get some fitness in during the work day. The multifunction LCD monitor displays time, counter, calories and distance.

Original price: $33.99

A hydration backpack is the perfect accessory for hikers or long-distance runners. This backpack is made of high-density water-resistant nylon and includes a 2.5-liter BPA-free hydration bladder. It also has multiple storage compartments.

Original price: $29.99

These Titleist velocity golf balls are designed to give golfers a more extended ball flight and distance on every shot.

Original price: $199.99

This adjustable basketball hoop system boasts a 45-inch backboard with 12 adjustable height settings from 5.7 feet to 10 feet. It is designed to grow with you from childhood to adulthood and fulfill your basketball aspirations.

Original price: $11.99

With this purchase, you get a set of two neoprene dumbbells. The weights feature an ergonomic handle with a non-slip grip design and a high-quality material coating that is comfortable and sweat-proof.

Original price: $59.99

Keep your kids active even on a rainy day with this mini trampoline, which can easily fit in your living space. The mini trampoline has a handlebar and safety-padded cover to keep kids accident-free. The handlebar is a great addition to help keep kids balanced while playing.