Fall fishing gear you need for the colder weather

Fishing in the fall is one of the most soothing activities. The air has a chill, it’s quiet, the leaves are changing, and you go home with a delicious meal. But fall fishing requires a whole new set of gear to help you prepare for the colder weather.

This list has hoodies, jackets, waterproof boots, socks and more that’ll keep you comfortable while you’re out on the water.

A hoody is ideal for cool fall afternoons on the water when you just need a light jacket to stay warm. Simms makes a fleece lined hoody that zips up, has extra pockets for all your gear and is designed to withstand the cool fall wind.

Huk fishing gear also makes a durable hoodie that’s comfortable on the inside but has a waterproof protective layer on the outside.

Wading jackets are ideal for colder climates. They have lots of pockets and are often made from waterproof material for added durability. Amazon has a wading jacket that’s waterproof and lightweight. L.L. Bean has a similar jacket with giant pockets and a spot to keep some of your bait.

Keeping your hands warm and safe from hooks is a necessity when you’re fishing in cooler fall weather. Fishing gloves protect your hands when you’re taking the fish off the hook and some double as warm gloves when you’re waiting to get a bite. Amazon has durable, cut-resistant fishing gloves and Simms makes fingerless wool fishing gloves.

Fishing boots aren’t like your regular, everyday boots or winter boots. They serve a specific purpose: keep your feet dry. Huk makes wading boots that are easy to slip on, waterproof and come in a variety of colors.

Simms has durable, waterproof fishing boots with built-in cleats that help you avoid slipping on wet and muddy surfaces.

Fall fishing requires more than just a t-shirt and some shorts. Instead, you’ll want to wear long-sleeve shirts that protect you from bugs while keeping you warm. You can get basic long-sleeve shirts with fish-themed designs from Amazon or get specially designed fishing shirts from L.L. Bean that have built-in bug protection.

Waders go over your pants and partially over your shirt or jacket. They’re typically meant for fly-fishing and help keep you dry while you’re out in the water. You can get a pair of women’s waders from L.L. Bean or a pair of men’s waders from Amazon.

When you’re out on the lake, river or pond, wading socks ensure your feet stay completely dry during your trip. Simms has neoprene fishing socks that will stay dry no matter how long you’re wading in the water. Amazon also has neoprene fishing socks guaranteed to protect your feet while fishing.

Fall requires a warmer set of clothes, and water-wicking pants can help. Ideal for fishing, hiking and fall or winter camping, pants like these quick-dry pants from Amazon, provide added protection and durability no matter how tough you are on them.

Simms also makes water-wicking pants that are durable but still fashionable, so you can wear them for fishing and for your everyday activities at home.

When you’re out fishing in the early mornings, it’ll be pretty chilly. A gaiter protects your face and ears from the cold and helps keep you warm. You can get a gaiter in a variety of colors from Amazon and Huk Gear.

A beanie or lined hat is sure to keep you warm while you're fishing on cold days. Simms has a plaid cold weather cap with ear flaps and a wool lining. Amazon also has beanies in bright colors with a fish design on the front.