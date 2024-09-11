10 looks to update his fall style in 2024

Cozy styles, such as oversized coats, joggers and wide-leg jeans, will lead fashion trends for men this fall. Even suits are more relaxed this fall season. The classic suit is reimagined with softer fabrics, looser fits and an overall vibe that effortlessly balances sophistication.

So, if you are looking to update your wardrobe or shop for the special guy in your life, check out these 10 trending pieces that will surely be a hit this season.

Add an oversized coat like this double-breasted trench coat from Amazon to your fall wardrobe. This coat gets great reviews for its look, quality and value. Plus, it pairs with anything you'll be wearing this fall. This slouchy, belted wool overcoat from Anderson, $1,590 at Nordstrom, is a great look to wear from fall into colder weather.

Joggers are here to stay, but this fall, wear them in better fabrics for an elevated look. The Fleet Jogger from Vuori feels comfortable enough to lounge in but sharp enough to wear for most occasions. Try the Soothfeel men's golf jogger, $32.99 on Amazon, for an ultra-comfy pant that fits the bill for business casual.

You will spend fall and winter in this Corduroy Elbow Patch Wool Blend Cardigan by Schott NYC at Nordstrom. The Basket-weave stitches on the yoke and corduroy elbow patches elevate this heavyweight wool-blend cardigan. Pair it with corduroys or dark jeans. This chunky knit cardigan, $30.79 on Amazon, is comfy and warm – perfect for the colder weather ahead.

For footwear, sneakers are at the forefront, and off-white ones are popular this season. Try the Hoka Clifton 9 in the oat milk/barley color combo for a comfortable fit you can wear all day. Or try the Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneaker in cream, $90 at Nordstrom, for a shoe that combines vintage and modern detailing for a contemporary kick.

Oxford shirts paired with less dressy attire capture the casual yet dressy look of the season. Try the look with this Amazon essential shirt. Or pair it with this Charles Tyrwhitt Oxford with stretch, on sale for $109.

The Derby shoe is a timeless classic and is trending for fall. These hard-soled classics can be paired with casual fits like shorts, oxford shirts, jeans and crewneck sweatshirts for an updated fall look. Try the Dunham Derbies from Beckett Simonon for an extra sturdy, extra reliable and extra comfortable shoe that will keep your feet protected no matter what the weather is doing. This Jack Shoe in Black Squared, $275 on Taft, is comfortable, built to last and guaranteed to get compliments.

The double-breasted suit jacket is taking center stage this season. This suit from Mango stands out for its comfort, casual look, and carefree attitude. It is a perfect suit for day-to-day wear. This double-breasted suit, on sale for $509 on Bonobos, is perfectly tailored with a hint of stretch for comfort.

Baggy jeans are currently considered a major trend in men's fashion, with many designers incorporating looser fits into their collections. Try these BDG 2000s Mega Baggy Jeans on Urban Outfitters for a comfortable and amazing fit. The Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans, on sale for $44.99 on Amazon, are a great option, too. These jeans feature a classic, relaxed style with more room for a slightly baggy fit.

You'll love this easy-to-wear Old Navy bomber jacket addition to your closet. It is a great-looking, good-quality, affordable jacket that is trending this season. This quilted Levi's flight bomber jacket, $79 at Nordstrom, will keep you warm as the weather turns colder.

J.Crew's waxed canvas duffle bag in timeless khaki captures this season's look and can be used for various occasions. This canvas duffle bag, on sale for $49.99 on Amazon, has a sturdy, rugged construction that reviewers love.