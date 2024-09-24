Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Save early on these small home appliances

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are just around the corner. From Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, Amazon Prime members will have an opportunity to save big on a wide selection of products across Amazon. There will also be savings on small home appliances like vacuum cleaners, mini-fridges, wine coolers, humidifiers and more.

You must be an Amazon Prime member to access the deals. If you're not a Prime member, sign up or start a free trial to access Amazon's Prime Day savings. Prime membership costs $139 annually or $14.99 per month — and if you're a student or between the ages of 10 and 24, you can get a six-month trial membership for free and special pricing discounts on a membership.

Check out the early savings on these small (and some big) home appliances:

Vacuum cleaners

Fans

Cooktop

Fridge

Humidifiers/ air purifier

Original price: $199.99

Levoit is fast becoming a leader in affordable vacuum cleaners. This cordless vacuum has up to 50 min of cordless vacuum time and features a tangle-resistant design that can be used on carpet, hard floors, and pet hair.

Original price: $79.99

Try the Eureka WhirlWind Bagless Canister 2.5L Vacuum Cleaner for a lightweight vacuum that can be used on multiple surfaces. This machine is designed to be easy to use and maneuver.

Original price: $129.99

This Eureka HEPA filter vacuum delivers powerful suction on carpets and floors. Additionally, the filtration system is fully sealed and has 99.9% efficiency, capturing fine dust as small as 0.3um and preventing secondary pollution.

Original price: $269.99

The Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Plus is a carpet cleaner that handles pet messes. Buy it if you want a machine that delivers professional-grade cleaning to remove deep-down embedded stains, dirt and odors.

Original price: $109.99

An easy update to modernize your home is installing fans. This low-profile ceiling fan with light has 6 speeds and a timer setting. Through the remote control, you can easily customize your brightness from 10% to 100%. It will instantly change the feel of your room.

Original price: $179.99

This three-blade wooden ceiling fan is a gorgeous update for any living or bedroom. It is perfect for anyone looking to add a touch of sophistication and class to their home.

Original price: $39.99

Say goodbye to hot days at the home office desk or hot evenings in bed with the help of this oscillating table fan with a remote control. The fan is designed with a touch panel featuring an LED display so you can quickly access all settings.

Original price: $468.92

Looking to minimize the smell of food in the house every time you cook? The Empava Island Range Hood efficiently captures smoke with a powerful airflow of up to 500 CFM, with a collection dome that enhances smoke collection. This easy-to-install range hood seamlessly adapts from ducted to ductless, offering versatility to fit your kitchen's requirements. Plus, the stainless steel and black glass finish is sure to give your kitchen a modern feel.

Original price: $199.99

Use this electric stove cooktop on the countertop or built-in to your counter for a high-quality cooking experience with built-in safety features. The sleek black finish and built-in design make any counter look attractive.

Original price: $149.99

This Antarctic Star mini fridge has a reversible door that can be adjusted to open in different directions. It is compact but has a large capacity.

Original price: $229.99

Need more freezer storage? Try the EUASOO five-cubic-foot chest freezer, which can store frozen meat, pizza, cold drinks, fruits and vegetables and ice cream.

Original price: $208.99

This compact fridge with freezer is perfect for small spaces. It has a 1.2 cubic-foot freezer capacity for storing frozen foods and a 2.3 cubic-foot cold storage space for fresh food.

Original price: $189.99

This HEPA filter air purifier can remove allergens, particles, pet dander, dust, and mold spores from large rooms. It has an LED display that can be turned off during operation and a filter change indicator light.

Original price: $439.99

Use the Kesnos dehumidifier with a pump to collect moisture from the air and pump it out. This dehumidifier with a pump removes up to 150 pints of moisture per day and covers spaces up to 7,000 square feet.

Original price: $43.99

This LEVOIT humidifier has a three-liter tank that provides up to 25 hours of continuous mist. With adjustable mist settings, you can choose a comfortable mist level that best suits your room.