Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: 12 early electronic deals that are too good to miss

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days provide exciting discounts for tech-savvy shoppers. From those seeking the perfect sound experience with a gaming headset to the everyday commuter looking for an upgrade with a state-of-the-art dash cam, Amazon’s array of electronic deals has something for everyone.

To take advantage of all the Prime Big Deal Day deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

JBL wireless earbuds let you customize how much outside noise you can hear so you have the exact listening experience you want every time. The smart charging case displays what you’re listening to and helps you switch between songs seamlessly.

When there aren’t any charging ports around and your phone dies, it can feel like you’re without a lifeline to the rest of the world. You can be prepared with a portable charger. These power banks have enough power to charge your phone, tablet and even your laptop.

Are earbuds too uncomfortable for you? Open ear headphones are the solution. They provide the same listening experience but are more comfortable to wear. They also keep you safe by allowing you to hear outside noise as needed.

Dash cams can help you be prepared for anything that happens on the road. They’re a huge help for insurance purposes if you ever get into an accident. Plus, they’re just plain fun. This dash cam set contains a front and rear camera as well as a helpful dashboard.

Vacuuming is arguably one of the more boring chores, so avoid having to do it with a Lefant robot vacuum. The vacuum has six settings that allow for random cleaning, fixed cleaning and even the ability to manually control it.

A soundbar lets you amplify your TV’s sound, making the room feel like a movie theater. A JBL soundbar can easily be set up underneath your TV and can be controlled via a remote.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are the perfect time to up your home security. You can save about $80 when you buy a Ring doorbell during the sale. Pair Ring with Alexa for easy use and easily see who is at your front door at any time.

Save on your heat bill this year when you switch to a Levoit smart thermostat. You can customize your routines so the heat isn’t up when you’re home or sleeping. You can also control the temperature from anywhere.

An Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router helps boost your Wi-Fi signal to your entire house. No matter how many people are streaming, gaming or working, these routers make it easier for the whole family to go online.

Get an Amazon Fire TV on sale for nearly $100 less during the Prime Big Deal Days. You’ll get 40 inches of crystal clear viewing and Alexa built in for voice remote.

Elevate your gaming experience with a new gaming headset with a microphone included. The headphones deliver stereo-quality sound, so you can fully immerse yourself in the game. They also have a cool look to them with light-up sides that change based on the game you’re playing.