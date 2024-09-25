Expand / Collapse search
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: 12 early electronic deals that are too good to miss

Snag top tech steals from TVs to smart home devices

Take your tech to the next level with these sales. 

Take your tech to the next level with these sales.  (iStock )

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days provide exciting discounts for tech-savvy shoppers. From those seeking the perfect sound experience with a gaming headset to the everyday commuter looking for an upgrade with a state-of-the-art dash cam, Amazon’s array of electronic deals has something for everyone.

To take advantage of all the Prime Big Deal Day deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

JBL true wireless noise-canceling earbuds: on sale for $169.95

Original price: $199.95

Block out the world with wireless earbuds. 

Block out the world with wireless earbuds.  (Amazon )

JBL wireless earbuds let you customize how much outside noise you can hear so you have the exact listening experience you want every time. The smart charging case displays what you’re listening to and helps you switch between songs seamlessly.

INIU portable chargers: on sale for $35.99

Original price: $45.99

Charge your phone anywhere with extra battery packs. 

Charge your phone anywhere with extra battery packs.  (Amazon )

When there aren’t any charging ports around and your phone dies, it can feel like you’re without a lifeline to the rest of the world. You can be prepared with a portable charger. These power banks have enough power to charge your phone, tablet and even your laptop.

Open ear headphones: on sale for $59.99

Original price: $89.99

Keep your ears comfortable with open ear headphones. 

Keep your ears comfortable with open ear headphones.  (Amazon )

Are earbuds too uncomfortable for you? Open ear headphones are the solution. They provide the same listening experience but are more comfortable to wear. They also keep you safe by allowing you to hear outside noise as needed.

Dash cam: on sale for $50.99

Original price: $79.99

Easily keep track of what's happening on the road. 

Easily keep track of what's happening on the road.  (Amazon )

Dash cams can help you be prepared for anything that happens on the road. They’re a huge help for insurance purposes if you ever get into an accident. Plus, they’re just plain fun. This dash cam set contains a front and rear camera as well as a helpful dashboard.

Lefant robot vacuum: on sale for $111.20

Original price: $189.99

Vacuuming becomes a lot easier with a robot vacuum. 

Vacuuming becomes a lot easier with a robot vacuum.  (Amazon )

Vacuuming is arguably one of the more boring chores, so avoid having to do it with a Lefant robot vacuum. The vacuum has six settings that allow for random cleaning, fixed cleaning and even the ability to manually control it.

JBL soundbar: on sale for $149.95

Original price: $199.95

Make your TV viewing experience more immersive. 

Make your TV viewing experience more immersive.  (Amazon )

A soundbar lets you amplify your TV’s sound, making the room feel like a movie theater. A JBL soundbar can easily be set up underneath your TV and can be controlled via a remote.

Ring wired doorbell pro: on sale for $149.99

Original price: $229.99

Add additional security to your home with a Ring doorbell. 

Add additional security to your home with a Ring doorbell.  (Amazon )

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are the perfect time to up your home security. You can save about $80 when you buy a Ring doorbell during the sale. Pair Ring with Alexa for easy use and easily see who is at your front door at any time.

LEVOIT smart thermostat: on sale for $78.56

Original price: $149.99

Better control the temperature of your home when you switch to a smart thermostat. 

Better control the temperature of your home when you switch to a smart thermostat.  (Amazon )

Save on your heat bill this year when you switch to a Levoit smart thermostat. You can customize your routines so the heat isn’t up when you’re home or sleeping. You can also control the temperature from anywhere.

Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router: on sale for $159.99

Original price: $239.99

Extend your home's Wi-Fi.

Extend your home's Wi-Fi. (Amazon )

An Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router helps boost your Wi-Fi signal to your entire house. No matter how many people are streaming, gaming or working, these routers make it easier for the whole family to go online.

Amazon Fire TV 40": on sale for $159.99

Original price: $249.99

Get Alexa built into your TV with an Amazon Fire TV. 

Get Alexa built into your TV with an Amazon Fire TV.  (Amazon )

Get an Amazon Fire TV on sale for nearly $100 less during the Prime Big Deal Days. You’ll get 40 inches of crystal clear viewing and Alexa built in for voice remote.

Gaming headset with microphone: on sale for $21.99

Original price: $39.99

Feel like you're a part of your games with this headset. 

Feel like you're a part of your games with this headset.  (Amazon )

Elevate your gaming experience with a new gaming headset with a microphone included. The headphones deliver stereo-quality sound, so you can fully immerse yourself in the game. They also have a cool look to them with light-up sides that change based on the game you’re playing.

