Get this fitness gear that’s actually comfortable to workout in

You can make this summer the summer you finally get into working out. Whether that means just walking around the neighborhood, joining a gym or training for a marathon, you want to be comfortable while you do it.

We’ve got a list of men's and women’s workout gear that'll help make you want to actually work out. From tops, bottoms and shoes, each piece of fitness gear offers generous sizes and is made for comfort as well as style.

Women

Men

Leggings made from stretchy materials make the comfiest workout pants. High-waisted leggings are even better, often providing a more comfortable fit. Nike makes some of the best workout leggings, which you can buy right on their site or major retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Are shorts your preferred workout gear? Well, Ryder Wear has relaxed-fit shorts for under $45 that you can relax or exercise in. Nike also has high-waisted shorts in over a dozen colors for just $45.

Finding the right workout shirt that doesn’t cling in all the wrong places helps you get the exercise you need while still keeping you comfortable. Go with the classic Champion shirt for under $25 or get the oversized Gymshark option for ultimate comfort.

Soft shirts help make working out all the more enjoyable. Athleta has super soft shirts between $29.99 to $49. Old Navy has similar shirts at an even more affordable price.

You need a good pair of shoes no matter the type of workout you’re planning. New Balance shoes have long been the go-to for comfortable walking, running and hiking shoes, plus they’ll run you under $150. You can also find New Balance deals through Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Another popular shoe brand that’s affordable is Reebok. For under $100, you can buy Reeboks at Dick’s Sporting Goods in select colors. Reebok’s site has even more colors and designs for a little bit more money.

Workout shirts come in all shapes and sizes. Some are made from stretchy materials while others are oversized for maximum comfort. This Old Navy shirt is made partially from Spandex to help wick away sweat and easily fit different body types.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has affordable North Face short-sleeve shirt options that come in a bunch of different colors and offer an oversized fit.

Maximum comfort and a proper fit are the keys to a good training shirt. Whether you plan to train for a race or want to get in extra workouts, this Nike Dry-Fit shirt is stylish and affordable. A New Balance shirt also has built-in fast-drying technology that makes working out more comfortable.

During colder weather, the proper running pants keep you warm but still give you the flexibility you need. L.L. Bean has lightweight joggers for about $70. Fabletics also has joggers with zip-up pockets for just under $85.

Great for hiking, running or just relaxing outdoors, Dick’s Sporting Goods has Patagonia shorts in different bright colors and patterns. Looking for some of the most breathable gym shorts around? Alphalete Athletics has these mesh shorts that’ll keep you cool.

Running is a great energy outlet, but without the right shoes, it can be difficult to stick with. Hoka makes well-designed, truly unique running shoes for under $150. You can buy Hoka’s online through the company’s site or at retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Nikes are ideal for the consistent athlete that needs truly durable shoes. Nike Pegasus 39 Shields are designed for runners who want sleek-looking shoes. You can find other Nike shoes that are more affordable at Kohls.

