10 kitchen appliances on sale early in lead up to Prime Big Deal Days

During the lead up to Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, you can get hundreds off a huge variety of products. Included in that list are kitchen appliances and gadgets. Whether you’re looking for a new microwave or you want to take breakfast to the next level with a waffle maker, you can upgrade your kitchen’s appliances without breaking the bank.

To take advantage of all the Prime Big Deal Days deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Here are 10 early deals on kitchen appliances you’ll find during the lead up to Prime Big Deal Days.

Original price: $129.99

A Ninja air fryer crips, roasts, reheats and dehydrates foods, all without using greasy oils. You just add some vegetable or olive oil, and you can cook everything from fries to chicken to veggies and more.

Original price: $129.99

In the market for a new microwave? Upgrade to a Chefman microwave. It has six presets for popcorn, potatoes, pizza, veggies, drinks and leftovers, so you always have perfectly heated beverages and food.

Original price: $59.99

A Chefman everything maker cooks anything you can think of. It makes perfectly cooked pizzas, but it works as a small griddle, so you can cook bacon and eggs, pancakes, sandwiches and more. It’s easy to clean up, too. Just wipe out any oil or butter with a cloth or paper towel, and you’re good to go.

Original price: $39.99

Waffles are one of the best breakfast foods on the planet, but to make the perfect waffle, you need the right waffle maker. This Chefman waffle maker is a rotating option that tells you when to flip your waffle, so the batter evenly coats the cooking plate, helping to make a perfectly cooked waffle.

Original price: $339

Not every home has the space for a dishwasher, but as long as you have a countertop, you can fit this portable dishwasher in your apartment or house. It’s compact, but it holds four full place settings. You don’t need a water hookup to use this dishwasher, just connect it to your faucet and get sparkling clean dishes.

Original price: $259.99

Grilling doesn’t need to stop just because the weather is getting cold. A Ninja indoor grill and air fryer combo provides a similar cook to an outdoor grill, but takes up just a bit of countertop space. The grill is large enough to fit up to six steaks, 24 hot dogs and much more.

Original price: $59.99

Upgrade your toaster from a simple two-slice toaster to a four-slice toaster. With the Seedeem four-slice toaster, you can see the exact shade your toast will be. You can even defrost frozen bagels and bread.

Original price: $59.99

A SiFENE cold press juicer makes the freshest juice possible. The clog-free juicer with dual-feeding compartments helps you make delicious juice faster. Plus, the juicer is easy to clean once you're done.

Original price: $149.99

Prepare for Thanksgiving now by getting a turkey deep fryer set on sale. If you’ve ever wanted to try deep-frying, this year is the year. You get a cast iron stand, the fryer pan, a burner and all the cooking accessories necessary to safely make a deep-fried turkey. Just make sure you have a place to set up outside.

Original price: $199.99

A CHEF iQ pressure cooker is a professional-grade pressure cooker with over 1,000 preset cooking options. This pressure cooker also comes with smart technology which allows you to control and monitor your pressure cooker. Connect your smart cooker to the CHEF iQ app, and you can find more than 600 guided cooking videos.