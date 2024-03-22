20 BookTok books readers are getting into this spring

There’s nothing quite like a good book. That’s why millions of people on TikTok turn to #BookTok for recommendations. Overflowing with recommendations that often make it to bestseller lists, BookTok has reshaped how readers interact with books and their authors.

As spring brings new beginnings, what better time to dive into a fresh stack of new reads? We’ve got 20 books recommended by well-known BookTokers. Whether you're a fan of fantasy, fiction, horror or non-fiction, there's something here just for you.

Fiction

Lonesome Dove, Larry McMurtry $18.39

A popular book when it was originally published in the 1980s, Lonesome Dove is having a comeback, largely thanks to BookTok. Its deep, often tragic characters provide a picture of the American West. The book follows two Texas rangers as they set out for one last adventure.

You can buy the book online at Amazon or through Barnes & Noble.

Normal People, Sally Rooney $10, was $17

No book is recommended quite as much as Sally Rooney's Normal People. All of Rooney's books are quick hits, but this one is so popular it's been turned into a Hulu original. It follows two close friends with opposite personalities as they take on life's challenges together.

Animal, Lisa Taddeo $16.17, was $17.99

Lisa Taddeo takes an intense look at female rage in the face of our intensely male-dominated society. Animal looks at the life of a woman named Joan who has seen too many acts of violence in her life and now must learn how to fight back.

The Secret History, Donna Tartt $7.70, was $18

BookTok has a love/hate relationship with The Secret History, with some claiming it's one of the most powerful books they've other read and others put off by it's "snobbery". No matter your opinion, this is a well-written book about a group of college misfits that try to look at the world differently, only to be led down a dark path.



Bear Town, Fredrick Backman $11.04, was $17

Now an HBO series, Bear Town is the first book in a series about a hockey team that ends up in a small-town scandal. The book looks at friendship, the decisions each one of us makes and what happens when we have to take accountability (or not) for those decisions.



Non-fiction

Over My Dead Body, Greg Melville $15.29, was $18

For morbid non-fiction lovers, Over My Dead Body looks at the hidden history of cemeteries in the U.S. Greg Melville is a journalist who worked in a cemetery during his senior year of college. His fascination with the history of cemeteries across the country grew so he wrote his findings in this book.



The Five: The Untold Lives of the Women Killed by Jack the Ripper, Hallie Rubenhold $10.69, was $17.99

True crime is a hugely popular genre on BookTok and beyond. If you're looking to get into the genre, The Five tells the story of the victims of one of the first recorded serial killers, Jack the Ripper. The books focus on the often-forgotten victims, rather than Ripper himself.



In The Dream House, Carmen Maria Machado $13.28, was $18

Machado's memoir, In the Dream House, has a truly unique writing style, making it a dark, yet humorous read. It follows her religious upbringing and leads the reader through her various, often abusive relationships with women.



Into the Wild, Jon Krakauer $8.67, was $16

Jon Krakauer leads the reader through the life of Christopher McCandless, a former rich kid who leaves everything behind to explore the wild. Using McCandless's journal and interviews with his family, Into the Wild touches on all of McCandless's adventures all the way to Alaska where he eventually succumbs to the wilderness. It's a quick, heart wrenching read that will have you questioning everything you thought about society.



The Devil’s Highway, Luis Alberto Urrea $10.08, was $18.99

In The Devil's Highway, Urrea documents the journey of a group of men across the most dangerous part of the Mexico/U.S. border. The book is often heartbreaking and takes a hard look at what it means to be an immigrant in our country.



Horror

Come Closer, Sarah Gran $15.30, was $17

Although this is a fast read, Come Closer is a truly horrifying book. It follows a woman who is slowly becoming possessed by a demon that's getting her to commit unspeakable atrocities.

Haunted, Chuck Palahniuk $13.19, was $19

Be prepared for a truly gory, stomach-churning story when you read Haunted. In his truly unique, somewhat disturbing way, Palahniuk tells 23 different stories of a group of people who unwittingly join a retreat that leaves them stranded in the woods without heat, power or food.



Pet Cemetery, Stephen King $14.74, was $18.99

Deemed one of Stephen King's most approachable works, Pet Cemetery follows a family that moves to small-town Maine and ends up living near a cemetery where neighborhood children have buried their pets for decades. It's a truly terrifying, often unsettling book, so characteristic of King's writing.



We Have Always Lived in the Castle, Shirley Jackson $9.12, was $18

This classic horror book originally published in the 60s shows why old-school horror still holds up today. We Have Always Lived in the Castle tells the tale of two recluse sisters who live in their family's home. The same home where their entire family was murdered. The townspeople blame one of the sisters for the murders, so when a couple of cousins arrive at the castle, all hell breaks loose.



The Fisherman, John Langan $17.99, was $19.99

The Fisherman takes place in upstate New York where a creek flows out of the Ashokan Reservoir. Rumors abound about the river, so Abe and Dan, two widowers, decide to take a fishing trip. They come to find that many of these rumors are true, including eerie lore about a figure simply known as the Fisherman.



Fantasy and Sci-Fi

Masters of Death, Olivie Blake $15.46, was $26.99

A beautifully written fantasy novel, Masters of Death, follows Viola, a real estate agent who is also a vampire, as she attempts to sell a house that's haunted. She recruits the godson of Death, Fox. Together, they end up on a quest neither of them predicted.



Kings of the Wyld, Nicholas Eames 13.69, was $19.99

Kings of the Wyld is perfect for anyone who likes a good fantasy or sci-fi book. Eames creates a unique group of retired mercenaries that get back together for one last, seemingly impossible mission.



The Lies of Locke Lamora, Scott Lynch $9.99

Now a classic, The Lies of Locke Lamora follows an orphan who lives in an island city named Camorr. He becomes the leader of a band of thieves that even tricks the leader of the underworld. But his tricks get him into trouble and now he and his band of thieves and fighters now face a bloody coup.



American Gods, Neil Gaiman $12.39, was $19.99

Nearly every BookTok fantasy list included this book. Inspired by mythology, American Gods is a story of Shadow, who has recently been released from prison. He returns to the world to find out his wife has been killed. To cope, he takes a job offered to him by a stranger and finds himself intrenched in a war.



Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson $18.39, was $36.99

This is the first book in the Mistborn series. It's an easy-to-read fantasy book, despite its initial intimidating size. Another top favorite among BookTokers, the book's premise involves asking the question: What if the hero of prophecy fails?



