5 pet gifts for the good doggo in your life

As you’re checking items off your gift list, don’t forget about Fido this holiday season. Your furry four-legged family members deserve some extra love too, and what better way to do so than by gifting them with a special surprise.

A cushy spot to take naps

Nest Bedding Bolstered Dog Bed, starting at $69; at Nest Bedding

A tasty snack when you’re away

Furbo Dog Camera, $249; at Furbo

A soft (and stylish) collar

Pipolli Leather Collar with Removable Bow, $65; at Pipolli

A cozy shirt to keep warm

Dog Threads Great Plains Flannel, starting at $36; at Dog Threads

An entertaining new toy

Bark Shop Pawtato Chips, $10; at Bark Shop

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

And once you're done shopping, kill some time checking out the 15 cutest dogs on Instagram.