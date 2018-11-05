5 pet gifts for the good doggo in your life
As you’re checking items off your gift list, don’t forget about Fido this holiday season. Your furry four-legged family members deserve some extra love too, and what better way to do so than by gifting them with a special surprise.
A cushy spot to take naps
Nest Bedding Bolstered Dog Bed, starting at $69; at Nest Bedding
A tasty snack when you’re away
Furbo Dog Camera, $249; at Furbo
A soft (and stylish) collar
Pipolli Leather Collar with Removable Bow, $65; at Pipolli
A cozy shirt to keep warm
Dog Threads Great Plains Flannel, starting at $36; at Dog Threads
An entertaining new toy
Bark Shop Pawtato Chips, $10; at Bark Shop
FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS
And once you're done shopping, kill some time checking out the 15 cutest dogs on Instagram.