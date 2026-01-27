Woman's painful reaction to wine leads to life-changing cancer discovery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One woman’s uncomfortable reaction to alcohol led to a grave discovery.

Hollie Thursby, 28, a mother of two from the U.K., told Kennedy News and Media that after giving birth to her second son, Jack, she began experiencing unusual symptoms.

At a checkup for her son, who was a couple of months old, Thursby mentioned that she was experiencing "unbearably itchy skin," which is known to be a post-partum symptom. The doctor suggested it was due to changing hormones.

Thursby added that she occasionally drank a couple glasses of wine. Although she kept the drinking to a minimum, she described having "a lot of pain" down the side of her neck.

"Really quite painful and uncomfortable," she said, according to the report.

The mother also reported feeling extremely exhausted, which she assumed was due to caring for her children throughout the day.

"I also felt like when I got to bed that someone was sitting on my chest," she shared.

In July 2025, Thursby discovered a lump on the side of her neck that she described as "really quite big," but wasn’t painful, Kennedy News and Media reported.

"It was hard, it didn’t move, but it was there," she said. "When I turned my neck to the side, you could see it."

Thursby’s symptoms turned out to be a form of blood cancer — stage 2 Hodgkins lymphoma, which means it is in two or more lymph nodes, according to Cancer Research U.K.

Common symptoms include swelling of the lymph nodes, heavy sweating, weight loss, itching, persistent cough or shortness of breath, high temperatures, and pain in the stomach or lymph nodes after drinking alcohol.

"Pain when you drink alcohol is actually a known side effect of Hodgkin lymphoma," she said, per the report. "It's something about the acidity in the wine and not when you drink other alcohol."

While alcohol-related pain in Hodgkins lymphoma patients has been "an accepted scientific consensus" since the 1950s, cases are rare, Healthline confirmed.

Thursby reportedly began chemotherapy in November, noting that the hardest part is not being able to care for her kids after losing her own mother to a blood disorder called myelodysplasia.

"I grew up without a mum, and it was horrendous. I can't do that to the boys," she told Kennedy News and Media. "We're all devastated, but we all know now, and we've got a treatment plan, which is what we need."

"I'm just doing everything I can to get better for them. I keep telling myself this is only temporary, I just need to keep going."

Anyone experiencing pain or other concerning symptoms after consuming alcohol should consult a doctor for guidance.