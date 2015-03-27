Woman, 25, Suffers Rare Condition Preventing Puberty

A 25-year-old Irish woman has a rare condition that has prevented her from ever going through puberty and stunted her growth, The Daily Mail reported.

Kate Quinn has Caudal Regression Syndrome, which means her lower spine never developed properly. The disease occurs in one in every 25,000 births.

Medical problems include an incomplete tailbone region and sometimes deformity of the pelvis and spine. In severe cases, patients become paralyzed.

Quinn, who is 4 feet, 9 inches tall, said she has spent the past few years “hiding away.”

Doctors have tried giving her injected hormones to stimulate puberty and breast growth, but the treatment did not work.

“The longer it goes on, the worse you feel – because at 12 or 14 you feel you might develop, but now at 25 you start wondering if it's too late and ask yourself if you'll ever develop,” said Quinn, who lives in Mooncoin, County Kilkenny in Ireland.

Quinn said she hopes to find a solution soon, as she wants to become a “real woman” and find love.

