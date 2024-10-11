Expand / Collapse search
HEALTH

Whooping cough cases up more than 340% over this time last year

Doctors warn of risks for young children, recommend updated vaccines

Melissa Rudy By Melissa Rudy Fox News
Published
close
Can marshmallows really help your cough? Medical expert breaks it down Video

Can marshmallows really help your cough? Medical expert breaks it down

Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss the latest medicinal trend on TikTok where users claim marshmallows help their cough and soothe their throats.

Whooping cough (pertussis) infections continue to rise in the U.S., with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimating more than 17,600 cases as of Oct. 5.

That’s more than a 340% increase over the 3,962 cases reported last October.

Pre-pandemic, cases would typically exceed 10,000 per year, spiking to 18,600 in 2019.

Post-pandemic, whooping cough diagnoses plummeted, with just 2,100 cases reported in 2021.

The 10 states with the highest number of cumulative (year to date) cases include Pennsylvania (2,209), New York (1,228), Illinois (1,153), California (1,123), Wisconsin (903), Washington (844), Ohio (814), Texas (676), Oregon (546), Arizona (491).

Girl coughing at doctor

Whooping cough (pertussis) infections continue to rise in the U.S., with the CDC estimating more than 17,600 cases as of Oct. 5. (iStock)

What’s causing the uptick?

One theory for the spike is that cases fell sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic, as mask-wearing, social distancing and other infection protocols helped to protect against whooping cough.

"They are increasing more now as our immune systems are exposed to viruses and bacteria we haven't seen and are slower to respond," Dr. Marc Siegel, senior medical analyst for Fox News and clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center, previously told Fox News Digital.

WITH WHOOPING COUGH CASES ON THE RISE, DO YOU NEED A BOOSTER VACCINE?

Whooping cough outbreaks typically occur when there are populations with low vaccination rates, Katy Dubinsky, a New York pharmacist and the CEO and co-founder of Vitalize, a private supplement company, previously told Fox News Digital.

DtaP vaccine

The DTaP vaccine protects against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis infections in children. (iStock)

"Pertussis is highly contagious, and in areas where herd immunity is not strong due to insufficient vaccination, the disease can spread more easily," she told Fox News Digital.

"Additionally, the immunity from the vaccine or previous infection wanes over time, which can also contribute to outbreaks."

What is whooping cough?

A highly contagious respiratory tract infection, pertussis gets its more common name, "whooping cough," from the severe hacking cough that some people develop.

In addition to the cough, initial symptoms mimic those of a cold — including nasal congestion, runny nose, fever, and red, watery eyes, according to Mayo Clinic.

A baby coughing next to the

While the vaccine offers protection against severe illness for children, infants who are too young for vaccination are at the highest risk. (iStock | National Institutes of Health)

Symptoms get worse over time, often leading to severe and uncontrollable coughing fits, which end with a "whooping" sound after the patient breathes in due to a buildup of mucus in the airways, the same source noted.

"This is an underappreciated problem, and a good reason why I am giving out Tdap vaccines to my adult patients regularly," Siegel told Fox News Digital on Friday.

Tdap is a combination of three vaccines that protect against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis infections in teens and adults.

The DTaP vaccine is the same trio of vaccines administered to children.

Pertussis test

"Pertussis is highly contagious, and in areas where herd immunity is not strong due to insufficient vaccination, the disease can spread more easily," a doctor told Fox News Digital. (iStock)

"The vaccine works — and it lasts three to five years," Siegel said. "Everyone should have an up-to-date vaccine."

While the vaccine offers protection against severe illness for children, infants who are too young for vaccination are at the highest risk.

"This disease is especially problematic in young children, because they have less developed airways," Siegel cautioned.

It is recommended that pregnant women get the Tdap vaccine during each pregnancy, as it helps protect the newborn until they can receive their own vaccinations.

When to seek medical attention

Due to the potential severity in young infants and those with weakened immune systems, it’s important to seek medical attention if pertussis is suspected, experts advise.

Sick woman

In addition to the cough, initial symptoms mimic those of a cold — including nasal congestion, runny nose, fever, and red, watery eyes. (iStock)

"Unfortunately, the diagnosis is often missed because the dry cough may be mistaken for a virus," Siegel said.

Adults can be treated with doxycycline, a type of antibiotic that prevents the growth and spread of bacteria.

Azithromycin is the common treatment for children, according to Siegel.

"The condition becomes dangerous when it leads to severe coughing spells that cause difficulty breathing, vomiting or interrupting normal breathing patterns in infants," said Dubinsky.

In addition to giving antibiotics, it's important to manage symptoms, especially in severe cases, she said.

"This might include hospitalization for infants or those with severe symptoms to monitor and treat complications."

Approximately 160,000 children under the age of 5 die globally of pertussis each year, and there are 24 million cases annually, per CDC data.

Melissa Rudy is senior health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.