HEALTH

What to know about Legionnaires’ disease, the lung infection reported in New Hampshire

A form of pneumonia, Legionnaires’ disease can cause lung failure or death in certain cases

Melissa Rudy
Published | Updated
Five people in downtown Lincoln, New Hampshire, have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease.

The New Hampshire Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) announced the news in an Aug. 12 press release.

It is likely that the five affected individuals were exposed to contaminated water droplets from a cooling tower behind the RiverWalk Resort, the release stated, as tests confirmed the presence of Legionella bacteria in the water.

"Anybody who has visited the area near the contaminated cooling tower should monitor themselves for symptoms," said Dr. Benjamin Chan, New Hampshire state epidemiologist, in the release. 

"People who develop fever or other symptoms of pneumonia within 14 days after spending time in this area should talk to their health care provider about testing for Legionella infection."

Senior woman in hospital

People who have certain symptoms — as noted in this article — should seek medical attention immediately, the CDC advises. (iStock)

Those who are within a half-mile of the cooling tower could be at risk of exposure, the DHHS warned.

Fox News Digital reached out to the DHHS for comment.

What is Legionnaires’ disease?

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria. 

The bacteria is usually found in lakes, streams and other freshwater environments.

However, it can grow and spread indoors via shower heads, sink faucets, hot tubs, water features/fountains, plumbing systems and other water systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

When people swallow or breathe in droplets of water that contain Legionella, they can potentially become ill with Legionnaires’ disease.

Although human transmission is possible in rare cases, the disease is not typically spread from person to person, per the CDC.

Legionella bacteria

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria.  (iStock)

"Individuals at highest risk include smokers and those with coexisting pulmonary disease," Dr. Nathan Goodyear, medical director of Brio-Medical in Arizona, told Fox News Digital. 

"Other risk factors," he said, "include advancing age, cardiovascular disease, obesity and compromised immune systems."

Symptoms of the infection

Symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease usually show up between two and 14 days after exposure. 

The signs are similar to other types of pneumonia, and include the following:

  • Cough
  • Fever
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches and headaches

Some patients may also experience nausea, diarrhea and confusion, the CDC noted. 

Senior in hospital

Individuals at highest risk for Legionnaires' disease include smokers and those with coexisting pulmonary disease, a doctor told Fox News Digital. (iStock)

"The nature of the symptoms is not necessarily what differentiate Legionella from other causes, but history of exposure from ‘human-made reservoirs,’ though this may be hard to discern early on in infection and/or in an outbreak," said Goodyear.

"Cancer is also a comorbidity of Legionnaires' disease," the doctor added.

Those who have any of these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately, the CDC advises.

Diagnosis, treatment and prevention

Diagnosis of Legionnaires’ disease is made via chest X-ray, urine test and lab analysis of a phlegm sample.

Most people with the disease will recover with a course of antibiotics.

In some patients, however, serious illness can lead to lung failure or death, per the CDC.

Around 10% of people who contract Legionnaires’ disease will die from those complications — and the mortality risk rises to 25% for those who get Legionnaires’ while staying in a health care facility, according to the CDC.

"Treatment needs to be early and aggressive," Goodyear told Fox News Digital. "Legionella infection is an intracellular infection that requires antibiotic treatment."

Bacterial pneumonia

A diagnosis of Legionnaires’ disease is made via chest X-ray, urine test and lab analysis of a phlegm sample. (iStock)

Antibiotics that are appropriate for Legionella infection include Levofloxacin and Azithromycin. 

"Therapy can be prescribed orally in healthy individuals … but intravenous antibiotics often prove to be the initial option for treatment secondary to the pathogenicity of the disease," Goodyear said.

Currently, there are no vaccines for the disease. 

The best strategy to prevent infection is to reduce the growth and spread of the Legionella bacteria.

The CDC recommends that building owners and managers use a water management program to reduce the risk.

water in shower

The bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease can grow and spread indoors via indoor water systems, the CDC says. (iStock)

To prevent serious illness from Legionnaires’, Goodyear recommends that all smokers kick the habit, and also emphasizes the need to "aggressively support" chronic pulmonary disease.

"Advancing age is a given in life, and immune dysfunction correlates with advancing age," added Good year. 

"Increasing immune support (vitamin D3, Vitamin C, Zinc) is required to counter the immune dysfunction associated with advancing age."

Obesity is another foundational risk factor for all chronic inflammatory diseases, Goodyear noted.

Melissa Rudy is senior health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.