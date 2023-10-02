Flu prevention tips from Florida's surgeon general: A 'day-to-day’ healthy lifestyle is key

Flu season is right around the corner — and Americans are gearing up to protect themselves from getting sick.

While many doctors recommend vaccinations, there may also be alternative ways to prevent viral infection, Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo suggested.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Ladapo emphasized the importance of "day-to-day" health as a means of protection against the flu and other infections, such as RSV and COVID-19.

The doctor suggested that Americans "don't know" how severely the flu will circulate this year, or if the country is at risk of another "tripledemic," as COVID-19, RSV and flu all hit at once.

"It's hard to say," he said. "Most of that discussion from the CDC is a marketing strategy to enrich Pfizer and Merck or whoever else is making these vaccines, but it definitely is an issue."

Regardless, he said, viral infections are "a risk that is part of living and being on this planet."

"So, it’s something that I think doesn’t require any type of extraordinary preparation, but it’s something that people should prepare for," he said.

Ladapo said he encourages his own Department of Health colleagues and fellow Floridians to focus their attention on healthy choices made daily.

This includes maintaining a balanced diet, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep and engaging with others socially.

The surgeon general also mentioned the health benefits of supplements such as vitamin D.

"Are you engaging in activities that you enjoy?" he asked.

"Are you spending time with people you enjoy spending time with? All those factors influence the function of your immune system."

Ladapo described these lifestyle factors as a "more sustainable path to health" than worrying about which viruses will be a threat this winter.

"It's those choices that we make that really matter," he said.

"The research is very clear on that."