Weight loss may be helped by drinking this, study suggests

Water is known to be a great resource for good health — but sparkling water could also offer unique benefits.

A new report published in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention and Health suggests that carbonated water may support weight loss by enhancing glucose uptake and metabolism in red blood cells.

The researchers aimed to analyze the physiological effects of carbonated water, as it has been found to induce satiety (feelings of fullness) and gastric motility (movement of food through the body), both of which could reduce hunger.

In analyzing a study from 2004, the team found that carbonated water may support weight loss by converting to HCO3 – a byproduct of metabolism – in red blood cells and increasing energy production.

But the effect of this is "so small," the researchers concluded, that it is "difficult to expect weight loss effects solely from the CO2 in carbonated water."

So the researchers noted that sparkling water should not be used on its own as a weight-loss solution — and should instead be "integrated into a broader strategy of healthy living."

‘Extremely challenging'

Study researcher Dr. Akira Takahashi, head of medicine at Tesseikai Neurosurgical Hospital in Osaka, Japan, conducted the original research 20 years ago.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Takahashi said this new report underscores how carbonated water impacts weight loss by promoting the sensation of fullness, which can reduce food intake and lower overall calorie consumption.

Carbonated water burning calories through CO2 absorption is "insufficient to make a significant difference," the researcher noted.

"For instance, during hemodialysis, even with a continuous supply of CO₂ for four hours, only about 9.5g of glucose is consumed," he said.

"It would be extremely challenging to drink carbonated water continuously for that duration."

(Hemodialysis is a treatment that filters waste and water from the blood for people whose kidneys are not functioning correctly.)

"Therefore, I believe it is unlikely that carbonated water alone could lead to weight loss," Takahashi said.

Further research is needed to fully understand the effect of carbonation on weight loss due to fullness, according to the researcher.

"The sensation of fullness when drinking carbonated beverages is thought to result from their physical properties," he told Fox News Digital.

"Carbon dioxide released from the bubbles fills the stomach, stimulating stretch receptors. These receptors then signal the brain via the vagus nerve, creating a sensation of fullness."

Carbonated water should be incorporated into a "broader strategy" of healthy living, according to experts.

"Water in general is great for you, but if interested in losing weight, there is more to it," Dr. Kathleen Jordan, chief medical officer and weight management specialist for MediHealth in California, told Fox News Digital. (Jordan was not part of the research.)

Dietary choices and activity levels are more likely to be impactful, the expert said, and medications can be "hugely helpful" for those who struggle to manage their weight.

New York-based certified holistic nutritionist Robin DeCicco agreed that more data is needed on what individuals should pair with soda water for weight management.

"As the study points out, there is no one general way to lose weight across the board," DeCicco, who was not involved in the study, told Fox News Digital.

Weight loss can occur when people engage in increased physical activity, decrease their caloric intake and eat a healthier selection of foods, which includes minimizing ultraprocessed, fried and sugary foods, the nutritionist said.

Carbonated consequences

While bubbles in carbonated water can create a full feeling, there are also consequences of overindulging, according to DeCicco.

"I can see how drinking carbonated water can make people less hungry because the bubbles do create a feeling of more fullness," she said.

"With that being said, people may skip a snack if they’re drinking seltzer, thus reducing caloric intake for the day."

On the other hand, DeCicco cautioned, carbonated beverages can make individuals feel bloated and gassy, and can aggravate reflux issues.

"Therefore, it’s not a suggestion of mine to recommend bubbly drinks for anyone with chronic bloating, acid reflux, hiatal hernia, small intestinal bacterial overgrowth or other stomach sensitivities."

DeCicco highlighted that the new study only refers to seltzer water and does not include sweetened beverages such as sodas or artificially flavored seltzers, which may be "linked to diabetes, heart disease, obesity and increased sugar cravings."

She added, "People want an easy ‘1-2-3 fix’ for weight loss — and I know it’s not the popular statement to make, but long-term weight loss doesn’t stem from doing one thing (like drinking seltzer)."

"It is individually based, and requires consistency and a change to habits and behaviors for long-term health."