Brain and memory are boosted by eating one particular diet, study finds

The Mediterranean diet has continuously shown benefits for overall health.

Researchers at the Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans recently discovered that the diet is linked to improved memory through balanced bacteria in the gut.

In the study, which was published in the journal Gut Microbe Reports, rats were fed a Mediterranean-style diet over a 14-week period. This included foods rich in olive oil, fish and fiber.

MEDITERRANEAN DIET COULD HELP WOMEN LIVE LONGER, HARVARD STUDY FINDS

Compared to those who ate a Western diet high in saturated fat, the rats that consumed the Mediterranean diet showed increases in four types of beneficial gut bacteria and decreases in five other types.

The rats were then tasked with maneuvering a series of mazes that tested their memory.

Those that were on the Mediterranean diet exhibited improved performance in the maze challenges.

"This study reinforces how the foods we choose can profoundly impact our gut microbiome and, in turn, our cognitive performance."

The researchers deduced that individuals who follow the Mediterranean diet develop different gut bacteria patterns compared to those following a "typical Western diet," and that those gut changes were associated with learning and memory.

MEDITERRANEAN DIET COULD HELP REDUCE BELLY FAT AND MUSCLE LOSS CAUSED BY AGING, STUDY FINDS

"Our results suggest that there may be a relationship between diet-modulated microbiota, peripheral immune function and cognitive function," the research concluded.

"Additional studies are needed to determine the causality between diet-modulated gut microbiota, immune function and cognitive function, and to explore additional brain mechanisms."

The Mediterranean diet group also demonstrated improved cognitive flexibility and working memory – and maintained lower levels of "bad" cholesterol.

Cory Mygrant, a California-based registered dietitian nutritionist at WellTheory, was not involved in the study but shared her reactions.

NUTRITIONISTS REACT TO THE RED FOOD DYE BAN

"As a dietitian, I’m thrilled to see more evidence highlighting the Mediterranean diet's incredible power, not just for heart health but also for brain health," she told Fox News Digital.

"This study reinforces how the foods we choose can profoundly impact our gut microbiome and, in turn, our cognitive performance."

Gut health is considered "foundational to overall well-being," Mygrant noted, as it influences "everything from immunity to mental health."

"The Mediterranean diet is a fantastic option for supporting this vital system," she continued. "Rich in vibrant, flavorful foods, it can easily be woven into daily life with simple adjustments."

"The Mediterranean diet has been associated with a 50% lower risk of cognitive decline and dementia."

In an interview with Fox News Digital, study co-author Demetrius Maraganore, MD, a neurology professor at Tulane University, emphasized the difference in cognitive function and gut microbial compositions between the Mediterranean and Western diets.

The Western diet's reduced gut bacterial diversity and over-growth of bacterial species is similar to what is observed in Alzheimer's patients, he told Fox News Digital.

The expert noted that adhering to the Mediterranean diet may improve scholastic and work performance.

"The Mediterranean diet has been associated with a 50% lower risk of cognitive decline and dementia, and promotes higher global intelligence, memory function and executive function across the lifespan," he stated.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Tips for going Mediterranean

To begin adopting a more Mediterranean-style diet, Mygrant suggested the following simple steps:

Swap butter for olive oil Add an extra serving of veggies to meals Experiment with plant-based proteins, like lentils or chickpeas Enjoy fish a couple of times a week Snack on nuts or fresh fruits instead of ultra-processed foods

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

"It’s about celebrating real, whole foods while keeping things flexible and enjoyable," she said.

Mygrant acknowledged that accessing fresh produce and Mediterranean staples can be challenging for some, but noted that the diet does not have to be "all or nothing."

"You can start by making small, affordable swaps — like using canned fish, frozen vegetables and whole grains — and gradually increase the focus on more plant-based foods," he suggested.

"The goal is to make nourishing choices more accessible, no matter your circumstances, while prioritizing the connection between food and well-being."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In future research, the Tulane team aims to develop novel therapies to prevent and treat Alzheimer's disease by harnessing nutrition and gut microbiome changes, according to Maraganore.