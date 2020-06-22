Weekend sees record high coronavirus hospitalizations, cases for these states

The weekend saw several states report record numbers of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Oklahoma saw a jump of 478 new cases on Sunday, a record, raising the state’s number of confirmed cases to 10,515. The death toll stands at 369.

According to Dr. Lance Frye, Oklahoma interim state health commissioner, the surge in cases was expected after the state initiated reopenings in late April, the Associated Press wrote.

California hit a new record in hospitalizations, according to data review by the San Francisco Chronicle. The outlet reported 3,574 confirmed cases in state hospitals Saturday, marking the highest total since April 1. The previous record was 3,497 confirmed hospitalizations on April 29, the Chronicle wrote.

Further, Saturday’s total was said to mark a 22 percent increase in Californian hospitalizations since May 29. The state also hit a new high for patients in intensive care — 1,163 on Saturday, the highest figure since May 3 when 1,179 patients were in the ICU, the outlet reported.

The Chronicle also noted large counties in Southern California account for the majority of the latest totals, with Los Angeles contributing 1,453 of the state’s hospitalizations on Saturday.

In similar headlines, reports cropped up of Mississippi hitting new highs in coronavirus hospitalizations over the weekend. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the number of patients with confirmed infections hit a record high on Friday, June 19 at 516 cases. The statewide total fell slightly on Saturday to a reported 483 hospitalizations.

Though hospitalizations have increased, the number of Mississippi patients in intensive care and on ventilators remains relatively stable. On Friday, 98 patients were on ventilators, and 156 patients were in an ICU, according to the MSDH.

Also, South Carolina reportedly continued a weeks-long swell of virus spread on Saturday, with historic numbers of new cases, one report noted.

The Post and Courier said Charleston County led cases statewide for the second consecutive day on Saturday with 178 new cases and 1,157 new cases reported statewide at that time.

Saturday also marked the 23rd day that the Palmetto State’s seven-day average of new cases hit a new high, the outlet wrote.

As of Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 24,661 confirmed positive cases, and 653 total deaths.

In Florida, cases continued to increase on Sunday, with the total number of infections nearing 100,000, according to recent reports.

A daily update from the state’s health department noted 3,494 new cases on Sunday. In combination with a surge of more than 4,000 new cases on Saturday, the number of positive infections in the state marks 97,291, with 3,161 related deaths.