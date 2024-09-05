Watching game shows like 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' can boost cognitive health, say experts

After summer reruns, game shows will be airing fresh episodes of your favorites this month.

Whether it’s watching participants "come on down" on "The Price Is Right," solving word puzzles on "Wheel of Fortune" with new show host Ryan Seacrest, or proving your trivia smarts against friends and family on "Jeopardy!" — the benefits you’re reaping can go beyond entertainment.

Game shows can boost your problem-solving skills, improve memory and strengthen your mind, according to experts.

Here’s more about why watching game shows is truly more than just fun and games.

How do game shows boost mind health?

You may not realize it, but when you interact with the game shows you’re watching, your mind is actually processing information and working.

"Game shows have a number of cognitively stimulating features that could provide cognitive benefits," said Glen R. Finney, M.D., FAAN, a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology.

He is also director of the Memory and Cognition Program with Geisinger Health in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

He noted that game shows often require contestants and those playing along at home to pay close attention, to quickly process information provided for the game, and to either problem-solve or recall knowledge, or both, to answer the game show task.

"This engages numerous networks in the brain in an engaging and enjoyable way, which also enhances learning," added Finney.

"We know that engaging in regular cognitive activities like this that challenge you can boost mental acuity."

Can game shows boost memory acuity?

Watching game shows may help access previous information you’ve previously learned, in the case of shows like "Jeopardy!"

"As we age, we actually tend to hold onto the long-term semantic memory or memory for general knowledge that we previously learned," said Ashley Curtis, PhD, assistant professor and director of the Cognition, Aging, Sleep and Health Lab at the College of Nursing at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida.

"What we start to lose as we age is the ability to access this information quickly," she said.

"What game shows like ‘Jeopardy!’ can do is to train and improve the ability to access this stored memory information more quickly, which could prove beneficial in everyday life, particularly for older adults."

How can game shows help overall mood?

There’s also some evidence showing that playing along with these types of game shows can improve cognitive and social engagement, which is known to be associated with better overall mental health, said Curtis.

You can watch with friends and family, or can connect via a webchat while playing.

And, if you live in a place where others reside, such as a residential facility for older adults, shared interactions can also prove beneficial to your cognitive health.

"Yes, the virtual and potentially in-person shared social interactions and engagement that occur while playing along with these types of game shows have been associated with better psychological well-being," Curtis told Fox News Digital.

What about intergenerational benefits?

If you’re a grandparent who plays game shows with your grandchildren, or a family who watches game shows together, Curtis noted that "there is some emerging evidence showing that intergenerational engagement, which could potentially be achieved through shared TV game play, may lead to several important benefits for both older and younger individuals."

This includes, said Curtis, "reductions in anxiety and general loneliness, increased self-esteem and even increased physical activity levels."

Although she noted there’s limited research regarding the cognitive benefits of these intergenerational interactions, she said that "some emerging evidence suggests this activity can also provide some improvement to more complex cognitive functions."

"More rigorous research needs to be conducted in this area to conclusively determine the range of these benefits," she said.

What can you do to augment your game-show interest?

If you see a topic on "Jeopardy!" that interests you — such as American literature — or are intrigued by a trip to Italy in the "Showcase Showdown" on "The Price Is Right," consider diving deeper into that subject or destination.

Find a classic book to read, research Italian recipes — or learn about the culture in new places.

"Keeping both your brain and body active is beneficial to our mental and physical health as we age."

"Research shows that active, rather than passive, mental activity is most beneficial for our overall health," Curtis told Fox News Digital.

"So, keeping both your brain and body active is beneficial to our mental and physical health as we age."

And, if traveling to new places you see on TV game shows is within your budget, plan that, too.

"Although the research in this area is still inconclusive, there is some emerging evidence suggesting that in older adults (aged 65 and up), increased levels of leisure travel can promote better cognitive functioning and decrease the risk of developing dementia as well as depression," she also said.