Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

US sets daily record of new coronavirus cases

By Kayla Rivas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 25Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The U.S. hit an all-time high yesterday in new daily coronavirus cases at 38,672, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Overall, the U.S. has seen more than 2.38 million confirmed cases as of Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins University heat map.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is approximately 121,979. Spikes in cases have been reported around the country, with states including Florida, Texas and California particularly hard hit.

Florida saw a record number of cases on Tuesday, according to a report from the state Department of Health. There were 5,508 new coronavirus cases as of midnight on Tuesday and 44 more deaths related to COVID-19.

In Texas, new COVID-19 infections broke the 5,000 mark Tuesday for the first time, a week after they first surpassed 4,000 in a single day. Amid the spike in cases, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that everyone who goes to a state-run testing site will be given a free set of three-ply surgical masks.

Hospitalizations have also climbed to record numbers in Texas, with the recent spike even prompting the country’s largest children’s hospital to begin admitting adult patients in Houston.

CORONAVIRUS 'ALWAYS GOING TO BE WITH US,' LEADING EPIDEMIOLOGIST SAYS

California reported a record uptick in cases Wednesday and Los Angeles County had the most cases in the country, with 88,262 total cases as of June 23, according to the CDC, which reports stats from USAFacts.org.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Wednesday urged residents to stay home amid a sharp spike in coronavirus cases as businesses continue to reopen.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson, Michael Ruiz, Ann W. Schmidt contributed to this report.

Kayla Rivas is a Health reporter and joined Fox News in April 2020.