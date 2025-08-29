Two key heart health metrics could determine how long you'll live

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There are numerous paths to living a longer, healthier life, mostly through physical activity, diet and other lifestyle factors.

But according to board-certified cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Jeremy London, the key to longevity could come down to two main metrics.

In a video posted to his more than one million followers on social media, London broke down how two factors – VO2 max and muscle mass – can help increase health span and lifespan.

VO2 max is an indicator of how efficiently the body utilizes oxygen with intense exercise, said London, who is based in Savannah, Georgia.

"In other words, the health of your cardiovascular system," he said. "Not surprising that it increases health span and lifespan."

In an on-camera interview with Fox News Digital, London added that VO2 max is "statistically" the No. 1 indicator of longevity. (See the video at the top of this article.)

In comparing individuals with a low VO2 max to those with a higher VO2 max, scientists have identified "magnitudes of improvement" in reducing cardiovascular morbidity and mortality, as well as increasing longevity.

"Even if you’ve never exercised, or if you haven’t exercised for a long time, you can still get benefits."

A recent Harvard Medical School publication confirmed that a high VO2 correlates with better physical fitness and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

"If you know your VO2 max, you can use it as a tool to help you exercise more efficiently," the Harvard experts wrote.

"If you have a higher VO2 max, that means your heart and lungs are more effectively supplying blood to your muscles, and that your muscles are efficiently extracting and using oxygen from your blood. That's why a high VO2 max is a good indicator of a high fitness level."

Muscle mass is the next element that can impact longevity, London noted.

"It's a close second, and plays a significant role in the ability to continue daily life activities as we age," he told Fox News Digital. "The combination of the two is the magic sauce."

One reason is that muscle is a "glucose sink," meaning it decreases the risk of insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome.

When the body is ill, muscle mass can also secrete "myocines," which are anti-inflammatory proteins that can decrease the severity of illnesses.

"Muscle is so important for your functional capacity, being able to do the things you want to do in later years," London said. "The deadlifts you do at 30 enable you to pick up the suitcase at 80."

Building muscle mass doesn't always require heavyweight training or strenuous exercise. In fact, London said he's sometimes hesitant to use the word "exercise" at all.

"Just move," he said. "It could be dancing for some people, it could be swimming, it could be just going for a walk … It may just be body weight or yoga, or Pilates or whatever."

The key is consistency, he emphasized, and finding a balance between what you need and what you enjoy doing for fitness and movement.

"There's no one answer for everybody, but you just want to put your muscles under stress and strain so they can grow," London went on.

"And you want to be moving on a regular basis during the week so that you're getting your heart rate up to keep your VO2 max as high as it possibly can be, based on your age."

A simple walking program or body weight resistance training, he said, is "free, accessible and always available."

London added, "The cool thing is, even if you’ve never exercised, or if you haven’t exercised for a long time, you can still get benefits."