Treating gum disease could reduce risk of heart attacks and strokes, study suggests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A deep clean at the dentist may benefit more than just your oral health.

In a two-year study of people with periodontitis, or severe gum disease, researchers from University College London (UCL) found that those who got intensive treatment — a full-mouth deep cleaning with regular follow-ups — had slower thickening and clogging of a major neck artery and better blood-vessel function than those who only got routine cleanings.

The randomized controlled trial tracked 135 adults at UCL’s Eastman Dental Institute who had periodontitis, which can stem from poor oral hygiene, genetics, smoking or uncontrolled diabetes, according to the research published this month in the European Heart Journal.

COMMON VIRUSES LINKED TO ‘DRAMATIC’ SPIKE IN HEART ATTACK AND STROKE RISK

At 12 and 24 months, participants who received intensive deep-cleanings showed less gum inflammation and fewer bacteria entering the bloodstream, and their arteries were healthier than those who got standard scale-and-polish care, which only removes plaque and tartar buildup.

Dr. Marco Orlandi, co-author of the trial, said in a statement that the participants who received the intensive gum disease treatment had a 0.02 millimeter reduction in the thickening of their carotid arteries after two years.

"This is a significant result, as even a 0.01 millimeter reduction corresponds to a 10% decrease in cardiovascular disease risk — suggesting participants reduced their risk by around 10% each year," Orlandi said.

Doctors track the thickness of the carotid artery wall as an early warning sign for clogged arteries that can lead to heart attacks and strokes. This study didn’t count actual heart events, but the artery changes, along with lower gum inflammation, suggest that improved oral health could help fight cardiovascular disease.

FRUIT-BASED INGREDIENT MAY HELP FIGHT GUM DISEASE NATURALLY, SCIENTISTS DISCOVER

All participants were otherwise healthy and not taking regular medication, helping researchers isolate the effects of gum disease treatment.

"This is among the most robust evidence to date that oral and cardiovascular health are interconnected," Professor John Deanfield, lead author of the study and director of cardiovascular prevention at UCL, said in a statement. "Addressing periodontitis could become a powerful tool in preventing serious heart and brain events such as heart attacks and strokes."

Professor Francesco D'Aiuto, another of the study's co-authors, added that medical and dental professionals should work more closely in recognizing and addressing the cardiovascular implications of gum disease.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Periodontitis affects about 40% of adults worldwide, and can cause bleeding, swelling and tenderness of the gums, and tooth loss if untreated.

"Your gums are part of your vascular system," Dr. Catrise Austin, a New York City cosmetic dentist and host of the "Let’s Talk Smiles" podcast, told Fox News Digital. "If they’re inflamed and bleeding, your arteries feel it."

Austin, who was not involved in the study, said the findings are further proof that doctors and cardiologists should start paying closer attention to their patients’ gum health.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Asking a simple question like, 'Do your gums bleed when you brush?' could help identify early signs of systemic inflammation long before more serious health issues arise," she said.

For patients, she recommends brushing twice daily, flossing daily, getting regular professional cleanings, quitting smoking and managing conditions like diabetes. "These steps not only protect your smile, they also lower inflammation that contributes to cardiovascular disease," Austin said.

The study, supported by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and the NIHR UCLH Biomedical Research Center in collaboration with University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, adds to a growing body of research linking gum health to overall well-being.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Earlier this year, a large analysis of more than 500,000 people in the U.K. Biobank found that those with signs of gum disease, such as bleeding or painful gums, were more likely to have multiple chronic conditions, from diabetes to heart disease to depression.

Much of the previous evidence was correlated, showing that people with gum disease tend to have higher cardiovascular risk, but did not prove that treating gum disease reduces heart attacks or strokes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the study's authors for comment.