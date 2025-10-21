Fruit-based ingredient may help fight gum disease naturally, scientists discover

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A plant compound found in apples, figs and guava could one day replace antibiotics in treating gum disease, according to a new study.

Scientists from São Paulo State University's Araraquara School of Dentistry in Brazil tested morin — a naturally occurring compound extracted from the peels and leaves of certain fruits and vegetables — on bacterial biofilms that mimicked gum disease.

In the lab studies, they found that the morin-based powder showed antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects on the bacteria, according to the paper, published this month in the journal Archives of Oral Biology.

SCIENTISTS REVEAL FOUR NEW DISCOVERIES ABOUT HOW BEER AND WINE ACTUALLY AFFECT YOUR BODY

"The idea is to take advantage of this natural compound, its benefits and its advantages, and transform it all so that it can be used to prevent and treat tooth decay and periodontal disease," study author Luciana Solera Sales said in a statement.

Researchers said morin was picked because it's natural, inexpensive and widely available. To make it usable in the mouth, the team created a powder using the same process used to make powdered milk, which could allow for a controlled, slow release inside the mouth.

While gum disease treatments typically include cleanings and plaque removal, dentists sometimes turn to topical antibiotics when bacteria and calcified deposits are too difficult to remove, the researchers explained. But rising antimicrobial resistance has prompted scientists to search for safer, more natural options.

The study's authors said morin-based compounds could serve as a "non-antibiotic adjunctive antimicrobial therapy" to improve treatment outcomes.

EATING BLUEBERRIES EARLIER IN LIFE COULD EASE ALLERGIES, STRENGTHEN IMMUNITY, NEW STUDY FINDS

Although the substance can be found in apple peels, guava leaves, figs, almonds, onion bulbs and certain teas, the researchers noted that simply consuming them isn't enough.

"The substance needs to be processed," Sales said.

The compound could stay active despite the constant flow of saliva.

Her team, under the supervision of São Paulo State University professor Fernanda Lourenção Brighenti, combined the morin with sodium alginate and gellan gum, polymers that protect the compound from breaking down too quickly and allow it to stick to teeth and gums for longer periods.

The controlled-release system, the researchers said, could help the compound stay active despite the constant flow of saliva.

The fine morin powder can be incorporated into oral hygiene products such as toothpaste or mouthwash, according to Brighenti.

"The idea is to provide a platform that acts as an adjunct and can be useful, for example, for people with reduced motor skills who are unable to brush their teeth properly, such as older adults and patients with special needs," Brighenti said.

FAT-BLOCKING GREEN TEA MICROBEADS SHOW PROMISE FOR WEIGHT LOSS IN NEW STUDY

The researchers hope to develop a version that's safe, pleasant-tasting and suitable for large-scale production, without the drawbacks of current treatments like tooth staining, tartar buildup and taste changes in the mouth.

The team plans to continue testing the morin formulation in animal and clinical studies to confirm its safety and effectiveness.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

If successful, the natural compound could be used to create the first plant-based, antibiotic-free dental treatments aimed at preventing and managing gum disease, a condition that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), contributes to the global burden of oral diseases that affect nearly half the world's population.

Dr. Richard Nejat, a New York City periodontist and dental implant specialist at Advanced Periodontics & Implant Dentistry, said the research is promising and "reflective of an exciting shift toward more natural, antibiotic-free approaches in dentistry."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

While morin could represent a valuable complementary therapy to traditional treatment, clinical trials in humans are still essential, Nejat told Fox News Digital.

"The mouth is a complex ecosystem, and we need to understand how this compound behaves in real patients — including its long-term effects on the oral microbiome and potential interactions with existing treatments," he added.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Dr. Ilona Fotek, a holistic and biologic dentist at Dental Healing Arts in Jupiter, Florida, cautioned that even promising plant-based treatments can still pose risks if not properly studied or dosed.

"A 'natural' label doesn't automatically mean safe, especially without human data," Fotek told Fox News Digital. "My concern with research like this is that it often sparks DIY trends on social media, which can do more harm than good."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The research, however, can progress the search for therapies that support healing without wiping out the oral ecosystem, she added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the researchers for comment.