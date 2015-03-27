Top Ten Ways to "Go Green" for Your Health

In honor of St. Patrick's Day, I've put together a list to help you feel more "green" when it comes to diet and exercise. Enjoy and good luck!

--Walk or ride your bike to work, school, or even to run errands. Remember to follow pedestrian rules and always use safety precautions. You'll save on gas, be environmentally-friendly and get exercise.

--Buy re-useable lunch gear. Ditch paper or plastic lunch bags for bags and containers you can use over and over again. They've gotten a bit more stylish from the days of plastic thermos and lunch pails so take your pick.

--Update your water bottle. First there were plastic, non-breakable sports bottles. Now the trend is leaning toward aluminum or stainless steel due to polycarbonate/BPA (bisphenol A) scares (read more here). There is less risk of chemicals leaching into your water with these materials so they're a great investment for the whole family.

--Visit a Farmer's Market near you and buy local. Better yet, join a CSA.

--Compost! There is a science behind composting, especially with consideration to the carbon-to-nitrogen ratio so do your homework. When done well, these can be such a rewarding endeavor. Check these sites out for more info:

DIY version

--Plan your garden. It's that time of year to start thinking about planting fresh herbs and veggies. They can make spring and summer cooking a total blast and reduce your carbon footprint.

--Teach your kids about planting and farming. After all, they're our future and it's important they see sustainable agriculture happen every step of the way.

--Support a local winery, brewery, or restaurant. Let them know how much you love their products.

--Try a new green veggie! As Kermit used to say, "it's not easy being green" so give things like kale or leeks a chance. You'll never look back once you see how much flavor they can add.

--Write emails to legislators reminding them to support local programming for school gardens, improved school lunches, community supported agriculture, and other "green" efforts.

