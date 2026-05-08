CDC spells out next steps after Americans exposed to hantavirus on cruise ship

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The U.S. government is moving to evacuate American passengers from a cruise ship linked to a deadly hantavirus outbreak, with plans to transport them to a military base in Nebraska for quarantine and monitoring, federal health officials said Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the risk to the American public remains extremely low as officials move forward with a medical repatriation flight for passengers aboard the M/V Hondius.

President Donald Trump said earlier Friday that the situation appears to be under control, pointing to the virus being difficult to transmit.

"We have very good people looking at it. It seems to be okay. They know the virus very well. They've worked with it for a long time. They know it very well. Not easy to pass on. So we hope that's true," he said.

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"We seem to have things under very good control. They know that virus very well. It's been around a long time. Not easily transferable, unlike COVID. But we'll see. We have very good people studying it very closely."

The outbreak has escalated over several weeks, beginning with a passenger who became sick in early April and later resulting in at least three deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

Cases are now reported across multiple countries after passengers disembarked in Africa and Europe, prompting health officials to trace contacts globally.

Authorities in Cape Verde at one point blocked passengers from leaving the ship, underscoring concerns about containment.

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Hantavirus is a rare but potentially deadly disease typically spread through contact with infected rodents or their droppings, according to the CDC. While most strains do not spread between people, health officials say the Andes virus — identified in some cases linked to the cruise ship — is the only known strain capable of limited person-to-person transmission.

The vessel is expected to dock in Spain’s Canary Islands, where international teams are coordinating next steps for passengers and crew.

A CDC team has been deployed to the Canary Islands to assess potential exposure among American passengers and determine monitoring needs.

Returning passengers are expected to be flown on a U.S. government medical repatriation flight to Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska.

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They will then be transported to the National Quarantine Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center for further monitoring.

Additional CDC personnel will be stationed at Offutt Air Force Base to support health assessments.