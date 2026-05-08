Can wearables detect heart problems early? Doctor breaks down real data

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

From tracking sleep and steps to monitoring heart rate, temperature and stress levels, wearable devices like smartwatches and rings are growing in popularity as wellness tools.

Fox News' Brian Kilmeade recently used one of these — an Oura ring — to track his metrics from the early morning hours through a demanding work schedule and reported the results live on "Fox & Friends."

"I just got four hours and one minute [of sleep], but I have some REM sleep, 14%, over 20% of deep sleep. Feeling pretty good, I feel pretty fresh," Kilmeade shared during his first early morning update, reviewing the stats from his ring.

HIDDEN SLEEP DANGER COULD INCREASE RISK OF 172 DISEASES, MAJOR STUDY REVEALS

Throughout the day, the wearable tracked his physiological responses to various environments, from the stress of a live television broadcast to the physical exertion of a workout.

Kilmeade observed the data in real time, noting, "You see the stress level spike just a little bit … as I make my way over to radio, my activity is going to pick up."

By the end of his day, which included a trip to West Point and hours spent in a car, the device provided a summary of Kilmeade's activity levels and heart rate stability.

ARTHUR C. BROOKS DISCUSSES HOW TO FIND MEANING AND HAPPINESS IN A TECH-DRIVEN WORLD

Dr. Craig Basman, a New Jersey cardiologist, joined the program to interpret the data and discuss the clinical implications of such technology.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

Basman immediately addressed Kilmeade’s limited rest. "Well, I don't think you have to be a cardiologist to diagnose him with suboptimal sleep," he said.

However, the doctor highlighted the broader potential of these tools, explaining that "these wearable devices are changing the landscape of cardiology" and that "the future is bright, not just for preventative care ... but also screening and detection of actual cardiovascular pathology."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

The cardiologist urged users to treat the data as a catalyst for lifestyle changes, noting that he wouldn't recommend detection tools unless you’re "going to do something about it."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Regarding the accuracy of the technology, Basman said there is "robust data" to suggest that the numbers are "incredibly accurate" for a lot of the metrics people are viewing, specifically data like resting heart rate and heart rate variability.

He also mentioned that some devices can detect serious conditions like atrial fibrillation, which affects millions and can often go undetected during a standard physical exam.

For younger individuals, wearables can serve as a "great primary prevention tool," according to the doctor, given that plaque can begin to develop in the arteries as early as the 20s and 30s.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

For the older population, the devices act more as a "screening tool for actual existing cardiac pathology," he added.

Anyone concerned about wearable health data should consult a doctor for medical guidance.