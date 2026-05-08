Fitness expert visits gyms nationwide, shouts out 4 clubs for 'getting it right’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gym membership in the U.S. hit a record high in 2025, according to the Health & Fitness Association, giving consumers more workout options — and more choices to sort through when picking the right fitness space.

Amid today's wellness renaissance, many gyms and fitness clubs can cost hundreds of dollars per month, depending on the level of access and amenities offered.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Kenny Santucci — New York City fitness trainer, gym owner and host of the "Strong New York" podcast — revealed the attributes of a great gym.

FITNESS EXPERT REVEALS SIMPLE RULE TO GET IN SHAPE WITHOUT DREADING THE GYM: 'JUST MOVE'

"A lot of people traditionally look at gyms [as if] they have to have all the bells and whistles," he said. "Spa, bathrooms, all these things. For me, a gym is a gym. I go there for the equipment, I go for the culture, I go for the look and feel of the place."

He added, "You can have an incredible gym [that's] a garage gym, and you can have an incredible gym [that] somebody could have built for $10 million."

Santucci, who visits new gyms across the country and posts his experiences on social media, said he looks for a balance between aesthetics and equipment quality, as well as "great people."

"I think you could go and get in a sweat or a workout anywhere — but if the people are great, that's what creates that great culture," he said.

MEET THE 80-YEAR-OLD MAN WHO HELD A PLANK FOR 50 MINUTES — AND LEARN HOW HE STAYS FIT

"If you ask the average person who goes to most big-box gyms, the things they tell you they love about the gym are, ‘Oh, I love the showers. They have really nice towels.’ It's nothing that actually pertains to the gym, and I believe that people should go to the gym to progress and get better," he added.

With these goals in mind, Santucci revealed some of his top-rated gyms in the U.S.

Life Time Fitness

Life Time is a chain of luxury health clubs in the U.S., offering amenities like indoor courts, swimming pools, saunas and group fitness classes.

Santucci applauded the gym's founder and CEO, Bahram Akradi, for being a "very hands-on owner and operator," overseeing hundreds of gyms across the country.

"[Bahran’s] mentality and belief system around the fitness space, I absolutely love," he said.

"I give a lot of credit to the guys who are owners and operators," Santucci added. "They’re in the space, they're making sure things are going really well. I think if you're going to be in the gym business, you should be one of those people."

Anatomy Gyms (Florida)

Santucci also shouted out Marc Megna, co-founder and co-CEO of Florida-based Anatomy Fitness for building a must-visit space.

NYC UNVEILS FIRST INDOOR PICKLEBALL COURTS AS GAME TRENDS IN US: SPORT IS FOR 'EVERYONE,' LIFE TIME CEO SAYS

"It's an incredible culture there, and I think that's what they really push at that gym," he said.

"The way the gym’s set up, the cleanliness of it, the aesthetics – you walk in that place, and you want to train … and those are things you can't just buy ... You have to live it, love it and be involved in the day-to-day operations."

Powerhouse (New York/New Jersey)

In a newer recommendation, Santucci said he’s enjoyed stopping into Powerhouse Gym in New York City.

The New York- and New Jersey-based gym focuses on weight training and bodybuilding, including a powerlifting room and boxing rig at its locations.

"I just started going there, once or twice a week," he said. "I really love the people and the culture."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

The Training Lab (NYC)

For more of a group fitness and Hyrox training experience, Santucci recommends The Training Lab in New York City. (Hyrox is a global fitness racing brand and training system with affiliated gyms and training clubs.)

FITNESS EXPERTS SAY VIRAL WORKOUT FEELS 'TOO EASY' BUT DELIVERS REAL HEALTH BENEFITS

"The guys over at Training Lab are incredible," he told Fox News Digital. "Another owner-operator who's involved in the business, who partakes in everything. I think they're another great gym."

"If you're looking for group training, Training Lab's a great space."

The price of wellness

While some premier gym memberships can cost upward of $300 a month, Santucci said it isn’t necessary to spend a lot to get results, although it may result in more of an "experience."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"We need to restructure the way we think about health and wellness," he said. "People aren't going out as much anymore. They're not spending as much on alcohol.

"It's all what you prioritize. I prioritize fitness," he went on. "I belong to multiple gyms. I have a membership to TMPL Gym here in [New York City]. I have a membership to Renzo Gracie's. That's what I like to do with my money."

Santucci said what he’s paying for goes beyond the equipment — pointing to the staff, community and overall atmosphere as part of the value.

"If you want that elevated experience, you're going to pay for that just like you would at a hotel or a restaurant or anything else," he said.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The expert suggested that wellness has recently become a "third form of hygiene."

"It's like you take a shower, you brush your teeth and you go to the gym," he said. "I think those are three non-negotiables for almost everybody on a daily basis when it comes to your hygiene."