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Addiction

Single workout cuts cravings, offering new hope for smokers trying to quit

Regular exercise also caused smokers to cut back by an average of two cigarettes per day, researchers found

By Teresa Mull Fox News
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US cigarette smoking drops to record low, vaping and nicotine pouch use surges Video

US cigarette smoking drops to record low, vaping and nicotine pouch use surges

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel discusses a new study revealing a historic decline in adult cigarette smoking rates in the U.S. to under 10%.

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If you’re trying to quit smoking, try a brisk walk or bike ride to curb your craving for a cigarette.

Researchers found that just one workout can reduce the urge to light up. But the type of exercise you do and how you do it makes a big difference.

High-intensity, aerobic exercise is most effective at reducing people’s cigarette cravings, a review of 59 randomized controlled trials involving more than 9,000 adults found.

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"Single-bout exercise reduced acute cravings immediately and up to 30 minutes post-exercise, but not longer-term cravings," the authors of the study, published in the Journal of Sport and Health Science, reported.

A woman runs on a paved surface toward a bright sunlight and clouds.

Aerobic exercise is the most effective form of exercise for reducing cravings for cigarettes, researchers found. (iStock)

The research team highlighted other key findings from their study of "exercise-based interventions for smoking cessation."

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Exercise training made people between 15% and 21% more likely to abstain from smoking than those who didn’t exercise, the authors found.

A man takes a drag from a cigarette while smoke surrounds him.

Researchers found that exercise curbs people's cigarette cravings for up to 30 minutes after they stop exercising. (iStock)

Regular exercise also caused smokers to cut back by an average of two cigarettes per day.

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In addition to being a free and accessible method for reducing smoking, exercise is also effective at reducing anxiety and stress, which drive many people to smoke.  

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The authors suggest that because exercise boosts feel-good hormones, such as dopamine, and reduces the stress hormone cortisol, smokers who work out feel less inclined to use nicotine as a brain reward.

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Exercise should be integrated into other smoking cessation programs to enhance quit success, the authors concluded.

A woman rides a bicycle as the sun rises over a mountain ahead of her.

Exercise releases similar feel-good brain chemicals that people get from cigarettes, researchers suggested. (iStock)

They also noted that none of the trials addressed vaping and recommended that future research target the use of electronic cigarettes.

Teresa Mull is a freelance writer with the Lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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