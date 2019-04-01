Texas boy, 7, with cancer gets police, fire escorts back to school

A 7-year-old boy with cancer who is known by his Texas family as a fighter got a great treat when he went to school with Burleson police and fire escorts.

Brisen Fullbright, who has been battling cancer for a year, which also left him with an amputated hand, was cheered on as he entered Frazier Elementary School, as Fox 4 reported.

The boy, who was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma, one of the rarest forms of soft tissue cancer, went into remission but the cancer later returned, according to the station.

He's the son of two Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies: Patrol Lt. Brian Fullbright and his wife, Jail Lt. Beronica Fullbright, KWTX reported.

"We cried and cried and stared at him in that bed while he was recovering thanking God," his mom said.

Burleson is a 20-minute drive south of Fort Worth.

