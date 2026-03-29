Sleeping 11 minutes longer each night shows surprising health benefit, study finds

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The secret to a healthier heart may not be a major lifestyle overhaul, but rather a series of small, sustainable daily habits.

New research published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology found that combining modest shifts in daily habits is associated with a significantly reduced risk of major cardiovascular events, including heart attacks, stroke and heart failure.

The study, which followed more than 53,000 adults over an eight-year period, highlighted how even the smallest increase in rest can yield clinically meaningful benefits.

SPECIFIC AMOUNT OF NIGHTLY SLEEP MAY LOWER DIABETES RISK, RESEARCHERS FIND

Researchers found that sleeping for just 11 minutes more per night was a key component of a lifestyle shift associated with a 10% lower risk of major cardiovascular events.

This modest increase in sleep was most effective when paired with an additional 4.5 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity and eating an extra quarter-cup of vegetables every day.

"We show that combining small changes in a few areas of our lives can have a surprisingly large positive impact on our cardiovascular health," said lead author Nicholas Koemel, a research fellow at the University of Sydney.

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While every extra minute counts, the study identified an ideal range for maximum heart protection that could slash the risk of heart disease by 57% compared to those with the least healthy habits.

The primary pillar of that profile was achieving eight to nine hours of sleep per night, the study noted.

This optimal routine also included completing 42 minutes or more of moderate physical activity per day and maintaining a diet high in fish, whole grains, and dairy while remaining low in processed meats and sugary drinks.

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"Making even modest shifts in our daily routines is likely to have cardiovascular benefits as well as create opportunities for further changes in the long run," Koemel added. "I would encourage people not to overlook the importance of making a small change or two to your daily routine, no matter how small they may seem."

Researchers utilized wearable devices to track the sleep and movement of participants, providing more accurate data than previous self-reported studies.

Several limitations were noted for the research.

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The study was observational, meaning it showed a strong link between these small habits and heart health but could not prove that one directly caused the other.

The findings were also based on participants reporting their own dietary habits, which may not always be perfectly accurate.

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The researchers emphasized that studying these behaviors together is more meaningful than looking at them in isolation because sleep, diet and movement are constantly influencing one another in a daily cycle.