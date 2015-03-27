Sexpert Q&A: Good Sex During Pregnancy

Dear Yvonne, What should a man do to ensure he and his partner enjoy sex during pregnancy? -Julio

Dear Julio, When interviewing men for my book, "Your Orgasmic Pregnancy,"I found that the most critical factor for men is to get over their issues with the pregnant form. Many have trouble seeing pregnant women as sexy. Some feel a sex-guilt for having sex with a pregnant woman, and others are afraid of hurting the baby.

Men need to educate themselves about sex during pregnancy. Unless her doctor says otherwise, she's good to go -and in many cases, rearing for action - given the increase in hormones and engorgement of blood to her genitals. Men need to let their pregnant partner lead the way when it comes to sex, at the same time taking steps to overcome their issues, from counseling to encouraging intimacy, for example, buying her a baby doll dress to cover up her bulge if it's an issue. Finally, men need to realize that many women are their most orgasmic - and multiorgasmic - at this time. Keeping that focus can divert your attention and help you to see her more sexual and sensual than ever.

Dr. Yvonne KristAn Fulbright is a sex educator, relationship expert, columnist and founder of

Sexuality Source Inc.

She is the author of several books including, "Touch Me There! A Hands-On Guide to Your Orgasmic Hot Spots."