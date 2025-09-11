Want better heart health? Start by tackling your weakest link, cardiac surgeon says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A balanced lifestyle — in the key areas of diet, exercise and sleep — is key to a healthy body and a healthy life, according to experts.

In an on-camera interview with Fox News Digital, Georgia-based cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Jeremy London echoed the importance of balance for heart health in particular, especially when it comes to nutrition. (See the video at the top of the article.)

But just moderating what you eat in a day won’t necessarily rule out life-threatening conditions such as heart disease, he noted.

"You can be mindful of what you're putting in your mouth, but it's not necessarily the one thing," London said.

"People will say, ‘Well, my diet's really good. How come I still have high cholesterol?’ Well, you’ve got to look at, honestly, what you are not good at."

Focusing on the lifestyle factor that most trips you up is likely to have a greater impact on your health, London said.

"If you're eating well but not exercising, or if you're exercising and eating well but not sleeping — it's a matter of identifying that area where you need improvement to get your physiology back into balance," he went on.

"It’s all connected, and you have to figure out where you have the most opportunity."

As an example, London said that losing 15 to 20 excess pounds can make a big difference. Visceral fat, or the fat around the organs and abdomen, is a "driver of inflammation in the body," as well as a driver of cardiovascular disease.

"And so, working on your diet is great. That's a great place to start," he said. "But you’ve [also] got to move every day."

Poor sleep also changes the body’s ability to maintain a normal weight, according to the doctor.

"If you're tired and stressed, you're less likely to eat properly and follow your workouts properly," London said. "Everything is so interconnected."

The one thing to work on immediately to enhance your overall heart health? London shared this final message: "Figure out what you’re not good at, and that’s where you have the most opportunity."