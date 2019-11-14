Pregnant CVS employee shot during robbery holds baby delivered via emergency surgery for the first time

A CVS employee in Texas who was shot during a robbery and required emergency surgery to deliver her son has finally held her baby for the first time.

SUDDEN CARDIAC ARREST BRIEFLY KILLS NEW JERSEY MAN, 23; HYPOTHERMIA USED TO PREVENT BRAIN DAMAGE

Orelia Hollins, who works at a CVS near the Southern Methodist University campus, was injured last weekend when an armed robber entered the store and opened fire. Hollins, who was eight months pregnant at the time, underwent emergency surgery to deliver her son.

Hollins, 29, and her child remain hospitalized, but both are showing signs of improvement, Fox 4 reports. As of Monday, they were considered in “critical but stable condition,” The Dallas Morning News reported.

She is now able to walk with assistance while her baby is “moving both arms and legs” and is “squirming around,” per Fox 4.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The gunman, who allegedly demanded money before shooting Hollins, has not been identified, according to The Dallas Morning News.