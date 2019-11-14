Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Pregnancy
Published

Pregnant CVS employee shot during robbery holds baby delivered via emergency surgery for the first time

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Pregnant employee shot during robbery at CVS is recovering, along with her babyVideo

Pregnant employee shot during robbery at CVS is recovering, along with her baby

Raw video: 29-year-old Orelia Hollins was eight months pregnant when she was shot at a CVS in University Park, Texas. Hollins had an emergency surgery to deliver her son and they are still in the hospital, both showing signs of improvement.

A CVS employee in Texas who was shot during a robbery and required emergency surgery to deliver her son has finally held her baby for the first time.

SUDDEN CARDIAC ARREST BRIEFLY KILLS NEW JERSEY MAN, 23; HYPOTHERMIA USED TO PREVENT BRAIN DAMAGE

Orelia Hollins, who works at a CVS near the Southern Methodist University campus, was injured last weekend when an armed robber entered the store and opened fire. Hollins, who was eight months pregnant at the time, underwent emergency surgery to deliver her son.

Hollins, 29, and her child remain hospitalized, but both are showing signs of improvement, Fox 4 reports. As of Monday, they were considered in “critical but stable condition,” The Dallas Morning News reported. 

She is now able to walk with assistance while her baby is “moving both arms and legs” and is “squirming around,” per Fox 4. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The gunman, who allegedly demanded money before shooting Hollins, has not been identified, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.