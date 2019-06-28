'Porch pirates' return stolen wrestling belts to boy with autism ahead of brain surgery

A pair of resentful porch pirates returned a boy’s WWE belt from the house they stole it from — and sent along an apology note — after learning that the package they poached was intended for the 5-year-old ahead of his upcoming brain surgery.

held contents that serve as a comfort tool for him, and that he needed it back ahead of upcoming brain surgery.

Tim Vick Sr. said his son, Timmy, has autism, and he wanted to jazz up the boy’s beloved belts, which he's been sleeping with ahead of his surgery.

He contacted Sergio Moreira, who works restoring and repairing replica belts, and shipped two of Timmy’s belts from their home in Delaware to Moreira in Washington, Yahoo reported.

But Moreira said that while he was at a wrestling event, he got a notification on his phone that there was activity on his porch, and watched as two women took the box to a waiting car and sped off.

He posted the sad news to Facebook, and it was shared with the Pierce County Sherrif's Department, who also posted the video asking for the public’s help.

Two days later, the same car Moreira spotted on his camera pulled back into the driveway and dropped a bag in front of him, along with a four-page note.

“Never in a million years would I have expected I would have stolen from a sick 5-year-old,” the letter allegedly read, according to KIRO-TV. “I have a 6-year-old myself and I’m ashamed of what I did."

According to Yahoo, the letter went on to explain that the suspects are struggling from drugs and homelessness, and were “trying to make a quick dollar,” but didn’t know what was inside the package.

“We never wanted to steal a child’s hope,” the letter read, according to Yahoo. “After seeing ourselves looking like low lives on the news, we have both decided to get clean and sober."

Moreira said the letter was signed “two idiots,” and that he thanked them for returning the package and told them to get help.

Moreira said he isn’t looking to press charges, but it may be out of his hands.

“They say it might be up to the Pierce County prosecutor,” he told KIRO-TV.

Meanwhile, Timmy’s family is raising money to help offset the cost of medical bills and his upcoming surgery.