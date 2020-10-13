Person with coronavirus who ate at New Hampshire restaurant may have exposed others to it: officials

A New Hampshire resident who tested positive for the novel coronavirus may have exposed others to the virus after visiting a restaurant in Portsmouth, state health officials said on Sunday.

The restaurant patron, who was not identified, may have exposed others who also sat at the bar at Jumpin’ Jay’s Fish Café at 150 Congress Street in Portsmouth, said a statement from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. Those who visited the establishment between Sept. 30 and Oct. 4 may be at risk.

“Any individuals who visited Jumpin’ Jay’s Fish Café and sat at the bar during those days and times may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should contact NH DHHS at (603) 271-4496 for further guidance,” officials said. "DHHS has conducted a contact investigation and notified known close contacts directly. However, DHHS is making this public notification because there may be additional individuals at the location during those days and times who were exposed to the coronavirus.”

The restaurant temporarily shuttered on Oct. 7 as a precaution, according to the Associated Press.

“Please know that we have met or exceeded state and [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines in our quick and independent decision to close, test and quarantine as the safety of our staff and guests is our top priority,” the restaurant said in a statement, per the outlet. “Our facility has been professionally cleaned and we will not reopen until it is safe and prudent to do so.”

The Granite State began operating at full capacity for indoor dining in August, according to a local report.