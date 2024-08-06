Ohio baby ‘smiling again’ after chiropractic adjustments, parents say — but is it safe?

A newborn in Columbus, Ohio, has a brand new demeanor ever since being treated by a chiropractor, her parents say.

Lily Freeman, just 2 months old, wasn’t a happy baby, her father, Joseph Freeman, told Fox News Digital.

When his daughter was born, her umbilical cord was wrapped around her neck twice.

About a week after the birth, Freeman and his wife, Stephanie Murdock, noticed that the baby exhibited extreme fussiness, grimacing, clenched fists, and stiff arms and legs.

Murdock, who was breastfeeding, went on a strict diet, cutting out all dairy and eggs, hoping to spark some change.

"When she was placed on her back, she would cry uncontrollably," Freeman said. "The only thing that worked was holding her upright. We knew something was wrong."

The couple took their baby to four different doctors, who concluded that since she was gaining weight and was healthy, she probably had colic — which would improve in three to four months.

"As her parents, we could not just sit back and wait it out," Freeman said. "We knew she had invisible pain."

The couple posted on social media, searching for answers from fellow parents. Many recommended they see a chiropractor.

"We had no previous knowledge that chiropractors treated children," Freeman said. "We were extremely skeptical because Lily was only 2 weeks old."

Freeman and Murdock took their baby to see Dr. Josh Russell at Ability Chiropractic in Hillard, Ohio. The doctor explained to them that the birthing process can be "traumatic" for mother and child.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Russell said that he and his colleague, Dr. Tyler Morman, often treat babies with colicky behavior.

They typically perform a "thorough exam" and investigate the child’s history, including the details of the pregnancy, labor and delivery.

"The whole premise of chiropractics is to help the nervous system function the way that it should," he said.

"When you have a lack of mobility within the spine and tightness in musculature … that interferes with the nervous system's communication to send signals to the rest of the body."

When evaluating a baby, the movements of the spinal joints will help determine where adjustments are needed, Russell said.

When adjusting, the doctor said the appropriate pressure is what might be used to check "a peach or a tomato for ripeness."

"It’s a sustained pressure, holding a specific area that needs to move better," he said. "Once that nervous system interference is gone, we see huge changes."

Freeman, the baby's mom, told Fox News Digital after the second chiropractic visit, he and Murdock noticed a "huge change" in their little one's mobility and demeanor.

"She started smiling for the first time since she was born," he said. "We could place her on her back without her uncontrollably crying."

He added, "She was able to sleep without waking up every 20 minutes in pain. It was a beautiful thing to witness Lily transform into a totally different baby."

Some claim practice is ‘overwhelmingly safe'

Russell said he sees family members ranging in age from one day old to 99 years old.

Babies, toddlers and kids who may be having trouble with eating, sleeping or bowel movements could find great benefit from an adjustment, according to the chiropractor.

For toddlers, Russell claims that chiropractic care can also help with hyperactivity.

Regarding parents’ worries that an adjustment could hurt their baby, he stated that the practice is "overwhelmingly safe."

"I haven't had any adverse reactions to chiropractic care," he said.

"Our protocol … is a thorough exam, very light adjustments. It's really nothing crazy."

Freeman encouraged other parents to "do their research" and consult with a chiropractor before undergoing treatment.

"Knowledge is power, and we had to advocate for Lily," he said. "You have to be the voice for the voiceless."

Dr. Lora Tanis, a New Jersey chiropractor who is also the president of the Council on Chiropractic Pediatrics, also weighed in, telling Fox News Digital that she "definitely recommends" chiropractic care for babies.

"Often there are mechanical forces or circumstances that would warrant a spinal evaluation for a baby, and therefore, having a baby evaluated early can potentially avoid future problems," she said in an email.

Chiropractors are trained to perform "age-appropriate exams prior to determining if the child is a candidate for chiropractic care," Tanis added.

Babies who suffer from neuromusculoskeletal conditions will show signs of "greater comfort" following a visit to the chiropractor, she said.

"Many parents report that their baby cries less and sleeps more soundly after chiropractic care."

"Adjustments performed on children are very gentle, precise and appropriate for their age," Tanis said.

She encouraged parents to seek chiropractic help for children if they notice abnormal posture or head position, decreased motion of extremities, irritability with movement, or trauma.

Experts warn of risks

Not all experts agree that chiropractic adjustments are safe for newborns.

An observational study published in Pediatrics, the journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), concluded that "serious adverse events may be associated with pediatric spinal manipulation."

Beth C. Natt, M.D., system medical director of pediatrics at Atlantic Health System in New Jersey, echoed those concerns.

"I do not recommend chiropractic care for babies," she told Fox News Digital.

"Although watching a newborn baby get ‘adjusted’ might be a popular video clip on TikTok, the reality is that the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and other reputable medical organizations do not recommend chiropractic care for infants due to safety and efficacy concerns."

"Infants are wired to adapt to their environment without external interventions like chiropractic care."

Claims that chiropractic care can treat conditions like colic, reflux and sleep disturbances are "not supported by rigorous scientific studies," according to Natt.

Although some believe that infants need to be "realigned" after childbirth, Natt disagreed.

"The infant’s body undergoes these natural adjustments and development after birth, and infants are wired to adapt to their environment without external interventions like chiropractic care," she said.

Infants have "delicate and developing bones and joints," the doctor noted, which makes them "more susceptible to injury from spinal manipulations."

"There have been documented cases of serious injuries, including fractures and spinal cord injuries, after chiropractic care in infants," Natt warned.

The doctor recommended parents speak with their pediatricians about their concerns before seeing a chiropractor.

The pediatrician can perform an assessment of the infant and determine whether other, less risky therapies are better for the infant, she said.

Natt added, "At the end of the day, we are all aligned — we want to ensure that we care for the health, safety and comfort of our patients."

Fox News Digital reached out to the AAP requesting comment.