9 labor and delivery nurses at Maine hospital pregnant at the same time

Nine nurses working for the Maine Medical Center's labor and delivery unit are reportedly expecting babies between April and July.

JESSA DUGGAR SHOWS OFF BABY BUMP, TALKS FASHION ON INSTAGRAM, REPORT SAYS, AFTER JANUARY PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

In anticipation of a major baby boom, Maine Medical Center posted a picture of eight of the nine mommies-to-be showing off their pregnancy bellies while in their nursing scrubs.

The women said they’re glad to be able to experience their pregnancies together.

"After each one of us started to say, 'We're pregnant,' I think it was a happier announcement each time, and we're all there for each other," nurse Erin Grenier told WMTV.

Another nurse commented on the great support system she has at work.

“It’s really nice coming to work and seeing other people who are just as pregnant and watching their bellies pop and just talking about these experiences that we are going through together,” nurse Amanda Spear said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The nurses vowed to support each other from the beginning until the end of each of their pregnancies and plan to be present for the delivery of each baby.