Want to stay healthy after 40? Doctors say men should consider 14 medical tests

Men account for higher rates of nearly all major chronic diseases — yet nearly two-thirds admit that they avoid going to the doctor for as long as possible, according to a Cleveland Clinic survey.

Physicians warn that once men enter their 40s, routine screenings become essential for spotting problems early, before preventable conditions turn life-threatening.

"When it comes to preventing heart attacks, strokes, fatigue, erectile dysfunction, metabolic disease and early aging, testing is essential," Dr. Jack Wolfson, a cardiologist in Arizona, told Fox News Digital. "Most men have no idea what’s happening inside their bodies until it’s too late."

"If I could give one message to every man over 40: Test, don’t guess," he went on. "Catch the problem early, fix it naturally, and live to 100 and beyond with vitality."

Below, experts share some of the most important medical tests that men over 40 should discuss with their doctors — some of which are universally recommended, and others that apply to certain groups.

1. CBC (complete blood count)

Dr. Andrea Caamano, M.D., a New Jersey physician specializing in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, recommends that this blood test is performed yearly for men in their 40s and older.

"It tells us the state of a patient’s red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets, and tells of infection, allergic reactions, inflammation, anemia and clotting disorders," she told Fox News Digital.

The CBC is especially important in men undergoing TRT (testosterone replacement therapy), as testosterone stimulates the production of red blood cells — and an overproduction will raise the risk of clots and high blood pressure, according to the doctor.

"The test’s only limitation is that it does not tell us why something is happening," Caamano said. "It will give us values, but not a reason when they are outside normal limits."

Health agencies such as the CDC, U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) and World Health Organization do not recommend a CBC test for every person without symptoms, but they do recommend it for people experiencing symptoms like anemia, infection, inflammation, fatigue, bleeding or bruising, or for those with a known medical condition.

2. CMP (comprehensive metabolic panel)

This blood test is commonly performed yearly, according to Caamano, especially for men using TRT.

"This blood test measures metabolic and organ function, giving information about the kidneys and liver, and electrolyte and glucose state," she said. "It is important to catch any organ issue that can pop up on its own, or that can be age- or medication-induced."

The test can also catch things like liver and kidney disease, pre-diabetes, full-blown diabetes and electrolyte imbalances that can lead to blood pressure fluctuations and heart rhythm issues, according to the doctor.

Caamano recommends that men using TRT get a baseline CMP, then get monitored every three to six months in the first year of treatment and then yearly. Organizations like the USPSTF, CDC and WHO, however, only recommend CMPs when evaluating symptoms, monitoring chronic conditions or checking medication safety.

3. Blood pressure

The CDC and USPSTF recommend that all adults 18 and over should undergo routine blood pressure screening. High blood pressure is defined as 130/80 mmHg or higher.

Individuals aged 40 and older — or those with elevated risk — are advised to be tested every year, while younger adults with consistently normal results may be screened every three to five years.

"The use of TRT can increase blood pressure, so it is very important to monitor regularly," Caamano said. "Increased blood pressure can be indicative of cardiovascular disease."

4. Coronary artery calcium (CAC) score

Dr. Auda Auda, a board-certified physician at Baker Health in New York, names this as his top recommendation to protect against heart disease, which remains the No. 1 cause of death in men over 40.

"A CAC scan directly measures calcified plaque in the coronary arteries, years before symptoms develop," Auda told Fox News Digital. "For many men, it’s the difference between ‘normal annual labs’ and a silent, high-risk cardiovascular picture that would otherwise go unnoticed."

A high CAC score identifies early coronary atherosclerosis, leading to targeted lifestyle changes, statins and risk modification to help prevent heart attack and stroke, the doctor noted.

The test should be done every five years if the score is 0, or every one to two years if the score is >0, Auda advised.

"I’ve had multiple men in their 40s with ‘perfect’ cholesterol come back with CAC scores in the 200-400 range, completely changing their trajectory," he shared.

Major health agencies, such as the American College of Cardiology (ACC), American Heart Association (AHA) and USPSTF, recommend CAC scoring for adults who are at intermediate risk of heart disease or when it’s unclear whether they should start statin therapy.

5. Advanced lipid profile

Dr. Jeremy M. Liff, a board-certified neurologist in New York, puts this test at the top of his list.

"Unlike a standard cholesterol panel, which only gives you HDL (‘good’ cholesterol) and LDL (‘bad’ cholesterol), the advanced version breaks down the specific types of LDL particles," Liff told Fox News Digital. "Some LDL particles are far more dangerous than others."

"Insulin resistance influences nearly every major organ, including the liver and the brain."

The advanced lipid profile helps to prevent "catastrophic" cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events, such as heart attacks and strokes, according to the doctor.

"This test gives men over 40 a much clearer picture of their cardiovascular risk and whether they need major dietary or lifestyle changes," he said. "By identifying dangerous LDL particle types early, men can intervene before plaque buildup becomes life-threatening."

The advanced lipid profile may only need to be done once if the baseline looks excellent, according to the doctor. If results are poor, men should repeat the test every six months under their doctor’s guidance, he advised.

Major health organizations — including the ACC, AHA, Endocrine Society and USPSTF — regard advanced lipid profiles as optional decision-support tools rather than standard screening tests.

6. Thyroid function

This blood test can be done yearly to evaluate how well your thyroid gland is functioning, according to Caamano.

"Issues with thyroid function can lead to mood changes, fatigue, weight changes, palpitations and hair loss," she told Fox News Digital.

The thyroid is often checked when men have symptoms such as fatigue, weight changes, palpitations or hair loss, while some physicians also order it periodically in midlife.

The test measures levels of TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone), which is made by the pituitary gland and tells the thyroid how much hormone to produce. It also measures levels of free T4 (the main hormone the thyroid releases) and free T3 (the active form that the body converts T4 into).

Based on these three levels, a doctor can determine whether the thyroid is underactive or overactive.

Major health agencies, such as the USPSTF, American Thyroid Association (ATA) and American College of Physicians, recommend this test for people who are at higher risk of thyroid disease, are experiencing symptoms or have autoimmune conditions.

7. PSA (prostate-specific antigen)

A PSA blood test measures the level of prostate-specific antigen, a protein produced by both normal and cancerous cells of the prostate gland.

This test, sometimes along with a digital rectal exam, is used to screen for cancer or enlargement of the prostate, according to Caamano.

The USPSTF, American Urological Association (AUA) and American Cancer Society (ACS) recommend "shared decision-making" for men aged 55 to 69, warning of the risks of false positives, overdiagnosis and overtreatment with the PSA test.

8. Insulin sensitivity test

Some clinicians use additional markers of insulin sensitivity when taking a more proactive approach to metabolic health. These measures can provide insights that go beyond standard tests such as fasting glucose and HbA1c, which reflects average blood glucose over the past two to three months.

"Insulin resistance influences nearly every major organ, including the liver and the brain," Liff told Fox News Digital. "It plays a major role in metabolic health, long-term inflammation and future disease risk."

Poor insulin sensitivity is closely tied to fatty liver disease, cognitive decline and vascular problems, according to the doctor.

"Detecting it early allows men to make changes that protect long-term organ health, including the brain," Liff said. "Depending on the initial findings, a repeat every six months may be appropriate."

Major health agencies, such as the ADA (American Diabetes Association), USPSTF, CDC and WHO, generally recommend screening for diabetes and prediabetes using fasting glucose, HbA1c or a standard oral glucose tolerance test.

9. Hormone levels

Caamano recommends that certain men over 40 get tested for hormones, including total testosterone, free testosterone, sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG), luteinizing hormone (LH), follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and estradiol, which can be measured in a blood draw.

"These are done when men are having symptoms such as low libido, fatigue, breast enlargement or when they are using TRT," she told Fox News Digital.

Consistency is key in hormonal testing, according to the doctor. "Testosterone should be measured in the morning, as it follows a pattern, peaking in the morning hours," Caamano said. "Hormonal blood levels, along with symptoms, help determine the need for TRT."

The Endocrine Society, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), USPSTF and the American Urological Association only recommend hormone tests when there are clear symptoms or medical indications.

10. Omega-3 index

Cardiologist Wolfson, who is also founder of Natural Heart Doctor, a holistic cardiology practice, calls this test "the most powerful predictor of heart attack and sudden death risk" — though it’s not yet part of standard screening guidelines for everyone.

Low omega-3 levels, specifically EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), are associated with a range of medical conditions, including heart attacks, strokes, high blood pressure, insulin resistance, poor cognition, mood disorders and more, studies have shown.

"The omega-3 index is a direct measurement of omega-3 levels inside red blood cells, making it far more meaningful than a standard blood omega-3 test," Wolfson told Fox News Digital.

He recommends that men 40 and older get the test once per year — "or every six months if supplementing and optimizing."

However, major health agencies like the AHA and the National Institutes of Health do not recommend routine omega-3 index testings for the general population, as the test is mainly used for patients with cardiovascular disease who are already considering omega-3 supplementation.

11. Carotid artery ultrasound

Narrowing of the carotid arteries reduces blood flow to the brain and increases the risk of stroke, according to Liff. The carotid artery ultrasound can reveal problems long before symptoms appear, potentially protecting brain health.

It may be considered in some high-risk men or when a doctor suspects carotid disease.

"Reduced blood flow from plaque buildup can trigger strokes or transient ischemic attacks," Liff told Fox News Digital. "Catching the narrowing early allows for treatment, lifestyle changes or close monitoring before a serious event occurs."

If there is no evidence of disease, Liff recommends repeating the test every few years. "If narrowing is detected, a specialist should follow the patient more closely," he advised.

The USPSTF, AHA, American Stroke Association (ASA) and ACC only recommend the carotid artery ultrasound when there are neurological symptoms or high clinical suspicion of carotid disease based on medical history.

12. Colon cancer screening

The USPSTF, ACS and CDC now recommend screening average-risk adults for colon cancer from the ages of 45 to 75.

Men with a family history of colorectal cancer should begin screenings at 40, Caamano noted. Those with a low risk level should begin screenings at 45, via colonoscopy or an at-home stool test.

"A colonoscopy should be done every 10 years unless polyps are found, which then drops the time to every three to five years — or for those with a family history of colorectal cancer, every five years," she told Fox News Digital. "This screening is super important, as early detection can be lifesaving."

13. High-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP)

High-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) is a blood test that detects low levels of C-reactive protein, a marker of inflammation in the body.

Wolfson refers to this test as the "inflammation alarm bell. "Chronic inflammation is a major driver of heart disease, strokes, cancer, dementia, diabetes and accelerated aging," he told Fox News Digital, calling "hs-CRP "the single best early warning sign."

The test helps to detect silent cardiovascular inflammation, early artery damage, hidden infections and inflammatory lifestyle triggers, such as poor sleep, stress, alcohol and toxins, Wolfson noted.

He recommends that men in their 40s and older get the test every six months, or more frequently if levels are elevated or if symptoms are present. Per major health agencies, however, there is insufficient evidence that hs-CRP should be routinely performed unless someone experiences symptoms or is at intermediate cardiovascular risk.

14. Vitamin D

Dubbed the "sunshine hormone," vitamin D is known to predict healthspan, according to Wolfson.

Low levels are linked to heart disease, cancer, autoimmune conditions, high blood pressure, depression, low testosterone, poor immune resilience and early aging, according to the doctor.

"It is one of the strongest indicators of lifestyle quality, including sun exposure, sleep habits, metabolic health and inflammation," he told Fox News Digital. "Levels may be low in men who avoid the sun or overuse sunscreen."

Wolfson recommends vitamin D testing twice per year, ideally in the winter and summer to capture seasonal changes.

While many doctors will check vitamin D in midlife, especially if someone has risk factors or related conditions, major health agencies only recommend screenings for people who have symptoms of deficiency or are at higher risk due to medical conditions or certain medications.

Anyone seeking more information about these or other health screenings should contact a doctor for individual recommendations.