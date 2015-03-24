Morbidly obese toddlers working together to lose weight

next Image 1 of 2

Two morbidly obese Colombian babies, who weigh a dangerously unhealthy 91 pounds combined, have come together to lose weight — and live longer.

The 10-month-olds, Santiago Mendoza and Isabela Caicedo, are following a special weight loss program with the help of Colombian health charity Gorditos de Corazon (Chubby Heart).

Santiago’s mother, Eunice Fandiño, handed her obese son over to the foundation earlier this year, after his weight skyrocketed out of control to 42 pounds when he was just 8 months old.

Since then, Santiago’s weight has stabilized, and the charity hopes he’ll shed even more pounds in the coming months.

After tuning into the big baby’s story on television, Isabela’s mother, Niyered Martinez, was inspired to ask the foundation for help as well.

“In the first few months, Isabela pestered me all the time — she didn’t sleep, she was just eating and eating,” she said. “We started to try to regulate her food intake, but she wasn’t losing any weight.”

