Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Health Newsletter

Measles updates, plus medication that could reduce cancer spread

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in health care, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- Measles cases continue to rise in US: See the latest numbers

- What to know about hantavirus, which caused Gene Hackman's wife's death

- Common pain medication could reduce cancer spread

Measles pill split

This week's top health news included increased measles outbreaks and a common pain medication that could slow the spread of cancer. (Getty Images / iStock)

MORE IN HEALTH

SIP AND SLEEP – These beverages could help improve the quality of your nightly rest. Continue reading…

SCREEN SAVERS - Experts share tips for ensuring safe phone usage for kids. Continue reading…

FRUIT FEVER - How much is too much? Experts weigh the risks and benefits. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.